Remarks As Prepared For CEO Michael D. Smith At The September 11 Anniversary Event

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Michael D. Smith, the eighth CEO of AmeriCorps, gave remarks at a 9/11 Day of Service event hosted with the US Department of Veteran Affairs in Virginia honoring the September 11th attacks.

Washington, DC, Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CEO Smith's remarks as prepared are below.

I was a recent college living in Washington, DC, in the fall of 2001. The sight of the gaping hole in the Pentagon as I drove by on Interstate 395 will be seared in my memory for the rest of my life. As anyone who is old enough to remember 9/11 and its aftermath recalls, it was a frightening, chaotic and uncertain time. Our hearts were broken in the face of such devastating loss, and we had no idea what the future held for our nation or our world.

But just like we always have, Americans around the country mobilized to help each other. While firefighters, first responders and healthcare workers stared down disaster and tragedy, faith leaders, childcare providers and mental health professionals began planning for the days and weeks that followed. Neighborhoods around the country came together to pray, comfort one another and meet immediate needs. People of all ages, faiths, backgrounds and lived experiences reached out to one another with kindness and care, overwhelming things that threaten to divide us.

Americans have a history of stepping up and showing up for one another. The aftermath of 9/11 put on full display the instinct we share to reach out beyond ourselves, find community and look out for each other. We have always turned tragedy into triumph, not just with words, but with meaningful action. But that instinct doesn't just kick in during tragedy. People from all walks of life committing everyday acts of service is what binds us together – in our communities, across our nation and as part of our shared humanity.

At AmeriCorps, we see this humanity in full force every single day. AmeriCorps members and volunteers, just like you, are participating in projects like this all around the country today. Service and volunteering represent the very best of our nation every single day. Regardless of age, background, faith or identity, volunteers across the country come together to heal our shared world. They build community with each other. They step up for their neighbors by tutoring and encouraging students to keep trying, spending time with older neighbors who are homebound or isolated; and building and refurbishing homes for families in need; and caring for our environment, so we can pass on a healthy world to future generations.

Service and volunteering is part of our DNA. According to our most recent Volunteering and Civic Life in America study, more than half of Americans regularly reach out to their neighbors to provide help informally, finding ways to meet unplanned needs by acting together. Each year, tens of millions of people spend time volunteering with an organization that works to improve our country, through meal-packing and food drives, protecting and conserving our environment, supporting public health and spending time with the people in our communities who need a listening ear. And as we all well know, volunteers walk away from their service with a heart full of grace and deeper resolve.

Every day, millions of people learn the healing power of helping others. Joining together in service – whether in the face of disaster or in the face of an everyday challenge – is what unites us as a nation. Service to others is, and will always be, foundational to the American experience. When we leave here today, I invite you to keep that spirit moving forward.

Find a place to volunteer regularly. Tell someone in your life who's contemplating their next steps to consider AmeriCorps. And above all, keep meeting your neighbors with the grace and humanity our legacy teaches us.

###

AmeriCorps, the federal agency for national service and volunteerism, provides opportunities for Americans to serve their country domestically, address the nation's most pressing challenges, improve lives and communities, and strengthen civic engagement. Each year, the agency places more than 200,000 AmeriCorps members and AmeriCorps Seniors volunteers in intensive service roles; and empowers millions more to serve as long-term, short-term, or one-time volunteers. Learn more at AmeriCorps.gov .

AmeriCorps offers opportunities for individuals of all backgrounds to be a part of the national service community, grow personally and professionally, and receive benefits for their service. Learn how to get involved at .

Attachment

AmeriCorps CEO volunteer on 9/11 Day of Service

CONTACT: National Service Press Office AmeriCorps (202) 766-2848 ...