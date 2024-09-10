Ambassador Hugues Sanon Pays Tribute To Famous Fashion Designer Prashant Goyal During New York Fashion Week

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Ambassador Hugues Sanon with the celebrity designer Prashant Goyal

Designer Prashant Goyal posing with models Gabby Lana and Morgan Sullivan at the International Heritage Show

Prashant Goyal with Victoria Nowak wearing an amazing black dress designed by Prashant Goyal at the international Heritage Fashion show

Ambassador Hugues Sanon also presents to Prashant Goyal an official certificate on behalf of Honorable Senator George Borrello of the 57th Senate District

- Hugues Sanon NEW YORK , NY, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- On Saturday, September 7, 2024, during the International Heritage Fashion Week held at Loft39 in Midtown Manhattan, hosted by the international Fashion designer Prashant Goyal, showcasing an extraordinary lineup of designers and models under the theme "Elevate Your Culture, aiming to celebrate inclusion and diversity in the fashion industry, the Global Peace Ambassador Dr. Hugues Sanon, who attended the event with his wife, top model Emmanuella Sanon, on behalf of his organization accredited to the United Nations, UNESCO and the European Parliament, presented Prashant Goyal with the Medal of Honor for impacting the Fashion Industry.Ambassador Hugues Sanon who plays the role of the Special Envoy of International Relations to the UN for the Council for Justice, Equality and Peace (COJEP), current Vice-President of Global Organization for sustainable development accredited at the United Nations, also the Global Ambassador for the Foundation for a Drug Free World congratulated the owner of Heritage India Fashion, Mr. Prashant Goyal who has been designing for over 25 years for diplomats, Royal figures, private clients, Hollywood films makers and actors for promoting the arts, fashion and cultural diversity.He also praised Designer Prashant Goyal for inspiring designers, stylists and young models to embrace their own talent, cultural diversity and artistic visionsMr. Sanon who honored Prashant Goyal with the Medal of Honor also presented to him an official Certificate of congratulation from the honorable Senator George Borrello from the 57th Senate district for his continued services as an international celebrity designer and humanitarian who's love for fashion and the entertainment industry is incomparable and who has opened the door of success for many designers and young models to excel in the fashion World."Prashant Goyal's journey in the world of fashion is a fusion of creativity and great leadership; he traveled the world just to see and to assemble unique fabrics to design unique and attractive pieces; this is why his designs are expressions of glamor and elegance that have amazed the fashion community and captivated people from all walks of life”; added Mr. Hugues SanonFurthermore, Mr. Sanon recalled that he had collaborated with designer Prashant Goyal for many years in organizing very successful fashion shows and photoshoots at the United Nations and other major events in the region. Mr. Sanon therefore has great esteem and respect for designer Prashant Goyal who attended his wedding and organized a glamorous fashion show for his wife, the top model Emmanuella Sanon, who sometimes wears his lines.For his part, Prashant Goyal thanked Ambassador Sanon for his collaboration with the International Heritage Fashion Week. Mr. Goyal also recognized the importance of the award on behalf of COJEP International, fostering collaboration and empowerment in the fashion world.The Medal of Honor is the highest decoration given by COJEP International. It is awarded to individuals who have impacted their community and the world through their humanitarian service, and who have distinguished themselves through acts of bravery beyond the call of duty in their lives.Ambassador Hugues Sanon has presented the Medal of Honor to a number of international and national dignitaries as well as several local leaders including His Excellency Irfaan Ali, President of Guyana; His Excellency Emmerson Mnangagwa, President of Zimbabwe and to His Excellency Mr. Muhammad Jallow, Vice President of Gambia, Senator George Bollero, City of Dunkirk Mayor Willie Rosas, Chautauqua County Executive PJ Wendel, County Sheriff James Quattrone, Jamestown Mayor Eddie Sundquist, Mayor Kimberly Ecklund, Mayor Randy Holcomb, Rev. Mark Hinman of Hillcrest Baptist Church, Dr. Hong, Tao-Tze, Dr. Bernard Fialcoff; Mayor Johnny Ford, founder and president of the World Conference of Mayors; Sheriff Anthony Miranda, New York City Sheriff; Dr. Binod Verma, former president of New York State Academy of General Dentistry; Dr. Charles Olawole, president of the Pan African Unity Summit Group; Harlem Globetrotter Robert Richard, Rev. Dr. Agorom Dike, founder of Africa and the Caribbean Through Faith-Based Partnerships and liaison to the White House, honorable Mayor Cashenna A. Cross of Glenarden, Maryland; Dr. Gloria Crosslin, Miss Virginia World 2022 and to the following police chiefs for their service to the Chautauqua County community: Chiefs of Police Timothy Jackson, Jamestown; William Ohnmeiss Jr., Ellicott; Christopher A. DePonceau, Lakewood and Busti; David Ortolano, Dunkirk; Robert Genther, Westfield; with New York State Police Captain Daniel Hollands, Chautauqua County Sheriff James Quattrone.Ambassador D.H Hugues Sanon P.), (D.M) is a global motivational speaker, strategist, mentor, facilitator, public advocate, lecturer, international goodwill ambassador, radio and TV personality who has written numerous articles for journals.He is also a Global Peace Chain Ambassador who is well-respected for his outstanding humanitarian work and his contribution to the world of peace. Over the course of his career, he has led numerous humanitarian missions around the globe on conflict resolution, helping reduce poverty, promoting Peace, Love and conscience and economic development

