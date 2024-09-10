Davis Square Capital Successfully Serves As Exclusive Placement Agent For Headlight Partners' Inaugural Investment In Project Nimble

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BOSTON, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Davis Square Capital ("DSC") is pleased to announce its role as the exclusive placement agent for Headlight Partners' inaugural in "Project Nimble," a leading FinOps and cloud infrastructure management platform.

Headlight Partners inaugural transaction was successfully completed as an independent sponsor. Davis Square Capital raised the majority of the capital for the oversubscribed transaction within 30 days.

"We are honored to have served as the exclusive placement agent for Headlight Partners and to have played a key role in the success of closing the firm's inaugural transaction," said Andrew Sillari, Managing Partner at Davis Square Capital. "This achievement reflects our continued commitment to partnering with well-pedigreed private equity sponsors investing on a deal-by-deal basis. Keith Whitney, Managing Partner at Davis Square Capital added: "It was a pleasure working alongside the Headlight Partners team to fund and close the transaction in record time."

Headlight Partners' Founder and Managing Partner, Jack Zollicoffer expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, "Davis Square Capital's exceptional expertise and dedicated support have been instrumental in bringing this important project to fruition. Their ability to understand our needs and connect us with the right investors was invaluable."

The transaction marks another significant milestone in Davis Square Capital's continued focus on raising capital on behalf of leading independent sponsors. Since its founding in 2018, DSC has been providing capital raising and strategic advisory services to well-pedigreed private equity sponsors investing on a deal-by-deal basis. By leveraging its extensive network of capital providers and innate expertise working with Independent Sponsors in a deal-by-deal

transactional framework, Davis Square Capital was able to assist Headlight Partners with the successful closing of Project Nimble in an otherwise challenging capital raising environment.

For more information about Davis Square Capital and its services, please visit , LinkedIn , contact [email protected] .

About Davis Square Capital

Davis Square Capital is a veteran co-founded placement agent focused exclusively on lower middle market private equity. Since its founding in 2018, DSC has been providing capital raising and strategic advisory services to well-pedigreed private equity sponsors investing on a deal-by-deal basis. Davis Square Capital specializes in working with newly formed and emerging Independent Sponsors emanating from leading North American private equity firms that have deep sector expertise, proven investment track records, and a differentiated approach to sourcing and value creation.

DSC works with sponsors across the healthcare, industrial, manufacturing and software sectors with acquisition targets ranging from $20M to $250M in enterprise value.

About Headlight Partners

Headlight Partners is a growth equity investment and operating firm that partners with leading B2B software entrepreneurs in the lower middle market.

Davis Square Capital is affiliated with Compass Securities Corporation. Securities are offered through Compass Securities Corporation. Member FINRA/SIPC. 50 Braintree Hill Office Park, Suite 105, Braintree, MA, 02184; T: 781-535-6083.

The information provided by Davis Square Capital is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or legal advice. The content is not intended to offer or solicit the purchase or sale of any securities, and any investment decisions should be made based on individual financial circumstances and in consultation with a qualified financial advisor.

Davis Square Capital's affiliation with Compass Securities does not imply any endorsement of Davis Square Capital's services or investment recommendations. While Davis Square Capital and Compass Securities are committed to maintaining high standards of professionalism and compliance, no assurance can be given that any investment strategy or recommendation will be successful or that any investment will achieve its intended objective.



