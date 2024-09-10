DESLOC Unveils The DESLOC B200: A Game-Changer In Smart Lock Technology

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- DESLOC , a subsidiary of the esteemed DESMAN company and a leader in smart lock solutions, has announced the launch of the DESLOC B200 Fingerprint Smart Lock. This new product is set to redefine home security with its advanced fingerprint recognition technology, Bluetooth connectivity, and innovative features designed to offer unparalleled convenience and protection.Introducing the DESLOC B200The DESLOC B200 is engineered to provide top-tier security and ease of use with the following standout features:· Fast AI Fingerprint Unlocking: The B200 boasts next-generation fingerprint unlocking technology, enhanced by AI and trusted by millions. (Recognition rate: 99%, recognition time: <0.3s)· App Control and Bluetooth Connectivity: Users can connect their smartphones to the lock via built-in Bluetooth, allowing control over unlocking and settings within a limited range.· Emergency Power Supply: A Type-C emergency power port provides instant power if the batteries run out, ensuring uninterrupted functionality.· User Capacity: The lock can store up to 150 PIN codes and 50 fingerprints, allowing multiple users to customize their unlocking methods.Innovative Features:· Easy Installation: The DESLOC B200 can be installed in minutes with just a screwdriver. The interior lock back cover features adhesive for hands-free setup, making installation easy for everyone.· Temporary Access Control: The lock allows for the setting of time-limited passwords or fingerprints, offering secure temporary access with customizable durations.· G2 Gateway Integration: When paired with the G2 Gateway (sold separately), users can receive real-time notifications, remote control capabilities, and compatibility with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant for voice control.· Long Battery Life: Powered by 4 AA batteries, the B200 includes a low-battery indicator and offers extended performance of around 12 months with standard use. (Batteries included; time may vary depending on usage frequency)· Privacy Assurance: Users can enjoy the convenience of smart locks without compromising their privacy, as fingerprint data is processed locally and not stored on any servers, ensuring complete confidentiality.Official LaunchThe DESLOC B200 will be available starting September 10, 2024, at 6:00 AM PDT. This is the perfect opportunity for customers to upgrade their home security with cutting-edge smart lock technology at an unbeatable price.About DESLOCDESLOC is a dedicated brand launched by DESMAN, founded in 2009, to expand into the North American market. As a key subsidiary, DESLOC leverages DESMAN's 16 years of experience and expertise to bring top-tier smart lock solutions to the U.S. market. With a strong focus on innovation and security, DESLOC is committed to delivering exceptional products and services, building on the solid foundation established by its parent company.About DESMANDESMAN is a pioneering force in smart home technology, renowned for its unwavering commitment to quality and customer satisfaction. Focused on developing state-of-the-art security solutions, DESMAN has earned the trust and validation of nearly 10 million users. The company has successfully completed over 2,000 high-quality projects, consistently enhancing security and convenience for users. DESMAN's mission is to continue innovating and providing exceptional service to ensure the safety and satisfaction of customers worldwide.

