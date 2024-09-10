NEON EQUITY Completes New Appointments To The Supervisory Board - Jörg Wisotzki Becomes New Member

EQS-News: NEON EQUITY AG / Key word(s): Personnel/Miscellaneous

NEON EQUITY completes new appointments to the Supervisory Board - Jörg Wisotzki becomes new member

10.09.2024 / 10:30 CET/CEST

NEON EQUITY completes new appointments to the Supervisory Board - Jörg Wisotzki becomes new member Frankfurt, September 10, 2024 - NEON EQUITY AG (NEON EQUITY ISIN: DE000A3DW408) has completed the reappointment of its Supervisory Board and is thus ideally positioned to implement its impact investing strategy. At the request of the company, Jörg Wisotzki was newly appointed to the Supervisory Board of NEON EQUITY by the Frankfurt District Court. Jörg Wisotzki is a lawyer at the renowned commercial law firm FONTAINE GÖTZE. He previously worked as an in-house lawyer for several decades. In addition to Eva Katheder and Boris Staab, who have both been members of the NEON EQUITY Supervisory Board since the summer, the Supervisory Board is now completely new with Jörg Wisotzki. Wisotzki succeeds Frank Baruth, who has resigned his mandate for personal reasons. The new Supervisory Board members bring with them many years of experience in supervisory and advisory functions as well as legal and technical expertise in the field of ESG. NEON EQUITY expects this to provide valuable impetus and support for the company's further growth strategy in the area of impact investing. About NEON EQUITY NEON EQUITY AG invests in ESG-compliant companies with high growth opportunities in future industries such as AI, mobility, nutrition, health and energy and accompanies them in successful IPOs. NEON EQUITY is one of the leading providers in advising on IPOs and capital market transactions and connects fast-growing ESG companies with international institutional investors. NEON EQUITY pursues a sustainable and stock market relevant strategy and advises its portfolio partners independently of banks on all capital market instruments. Investor Relations and Media Relations edicto GmbH

