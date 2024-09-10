EQS-News: The NAGA Group AG / Key word(s): Conference

The NAGA Group: Vision 2026 – Analysis of the strategic future for NAGA

10.09.2024 / 14:00 CET/CEST

The NAGA Group: Vision 2026 – Analysis of the strategic future for NAGA



Hamburg, 10 September 2024 – The NAGA Group AG (XETRA: N4G , ISIN: DE000A161NR7 ), provider of the all-in-one SuperApp NAGA will host a virtual Roundtable on 19

September 2024, from 10:00 to 11:00 CEST. On this occasion, Octavian Patrascu, CEO of The NAGA Group, will reveal his ambitious plans for the product transformation process and share how his vision will be achieved by 2026.



Please register in time to join the Roundtable at:

The Roundtable will be held in English.



About NAGA

NAGA is a leading German Fintech Company offering a SuperApp with the aim to merge social trading, investing in stocks, crypto, and neo banking into one unified platform, powered by its proprietary advanced technology. Operating in over 100 countries with 9 local offices, NAGA offers a diverse range of services for both fiat and cryptocurrencies. The platform features a physical VISA card with fiat and automatic crypto conversion plus cashback, dynamic social feeds, and advanced autocopy functions, enabling users to replicate the strategies of successful traders. Designed for a global community, NAGA provides an inclusive and efficient financial ecosystem for personal finance and trading.



Investor Relations Contact

The NAGA Group AG

Michael Milonas

Co-Founder and Deputy CEO

...

