Prime Minister Modi To Launch Electronica, Productronica And Semicon India 2024: A Game Changer For Electronics Industry

The upcoming 2024 editions of electronica India, productronica India are set to make a remarkable leap in scale and scope compared to previous years. The 2024 event will feature a record-breaking 830 exhibitors from 29 countries, showcasing a significant increase from the 589 exhibitors in 2023. Attendance is expected to soar to over 50,000 business visitors, up from 39,133 in the last edition. This expansion highlights the growing global interest and significance of these leading exhibitions, reflecting a vibrant and rapidly evolving market.

eFuture and eMobility conferences aim to prepare the industry for the future. electronica India, productronica India 2024 will take place from September 11-13, 2024 at the India Expo Mart Limited (IEML), Greater Noida.







Global value chains (GVCs) are essential to modern manufacturing, representing 70% of global trade. In India, GVCs are particularly vital for the electronics sector, with 75% of exports relying on them. To enhance its position, India must focus on innovation, collaboration, and technology adoption. To drive this transformation, Messe Muenchen India (MMI) is hosting its largest-ever edition of electronica India and productronica India 2024, featuring a comprehensive range of technology solutions-from the smallest components to intricate manufacturing processes.



Commenting on the increasing global importance of the Indian electronics industry, Bhupinder Singh, CEO of Messe Muenchen India , says,“The upcoming edition of electronica India and productronica India is a clear testament to the expanding global stature of the Indian electronics sector. The significant rise in both domestic and international participation reflects India's emergence as a crucial player in the global electronics value chain. This heightened global involvement not only emphasizes the growing opportunities for innovation and collaboration but also cements India's role as a key hub for technological progress and strategic partnerships in the industry.”



To organize electronica India & productronica India, MMI is consolidating the entire electronics value chain under one roof. This landmark event is poised to transform the electronics industry landscape in India.





Dr. Reinhard Pfeiffer, CEO, Messe München , says

“By uniting electronica India & productronica India, we are creating a transformative platform that integrates the entire electronics value chain. This historic collaboration showcases cutting-edge technologies and drive significant advancements in the Indian electronics industry. As electronica India and productronica India evolve into global platforms, they continue to attract international technology suppliers eager to engage with India's expanding market.”



Key highlights of 2024 edition:



One of this year's highlights is the inaugural eFuture Conference, focusing on groundbreaking technologies such as AI, ML, ADAS, autonomous vehicles, and 6G, with anticipated participation from international leaders.





Some of the other key conference topics at electronica India and productronica India 2024 are:



CEO Forum - The great leap forward on component manufacturing, with a special focus on MSMEs

India Display Manufacturing Conference -

Displays: Windows to the digital world

India PCB Tech Conference -

Way Forward for PCB Manufacturing -

Short Term vs Long Term Strategy

Conference on e-mobility -

Powering the Future: India's Vision and Roadmap for Electric Vehicles with Advanced Electronics

Buyer-Seller Forum



The focused buyer-seller meetings are another attraction of these trade fairs, and this edition will curate 2,000+ meetings between buying companies and suppliers of high-tech components and services.