Cryptonewsbreaks Verida CEO Featured In The Latest Cryptonewsaudio Production

Verida , a pioneering decentralized data Network and self-custody wallet that empowers users with control over their digital identity and data, is featured in the latest
CryptoNewsAudio Production . During the interview with
IBN 's Jonathan Keim, Chris Were, Co-Founder and CEO of Verida, discusses his background and introduces Verida and its mission. Were also discusses how decentralized physical infrastructure networks (“DePINs”) are impacting everyday technology users and disrupting the status quo.
“Verida is an abbreviation of the words verification, identity and data, and that's really at our core. It's this idea of owning your identity and your data and everything being verifiable. In a world where the big tech companies own and control that data, we're at their whim in terms of what happens with that information. The big tech companies profit from your data, and they're the only ones that can innovate and create new products using your data. You can't easily give access to others to do interesting things with it. That's why our vision statement is that everyone should be able to take ownership and control their data. Our data should be used to benefit us in our everyday lives,” said Were.
About Verida
Verida is a private self-sovereign data DePIN with confidential compute for AI applications. The Verida Network provides secure and private database storage for users to own and control their private data. Verida's
“Private Data Bridge” enables user data to be unlocked from centralized platforms and made available for a new generation of personal AI applications and web3 applications that require user data. Verida's Self-Sovereign Compute Network is privacy-preserving enabling a user's personal, encrypted data to be integrated with leading AI models, ensuring end-to-end privacy, safeguarding personal data from model owners, and unlocking a new era of hyper-personal
and
safe
AI experiences. For more information, visit the company's website at
