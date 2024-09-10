Penderfund Capital Management Celebrates The Three-Year Anniversary Of Its Liquid Alternative Funds

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. (“ Pender ”) is marking the three-year anniversary of the launch of its Liquid Alternative suite of funds. These funds provide clients with access to diversification beyond traditional asset classes and complement Pender's fixed income, equity and balanced fund line-up. Launched in 2021, our liquid alternative funds offer innovative solutions to meet the evolving needs of investors.

The Pender Alternative Absolute Return Fund , managed by Justin Jacobsen, CFA, is a meaningful solution for investors seeking a differentiated return stream with low correlation to traditional asset classes. During the past three years, the Fund has navigated an evolving market environment and has consistently delivered low volatility results to investors. It has achieved an annualized return of 6.95%* since its inception in September 2021, including 32 out of 36 positive months of performance*. Pender Alternative Absolute Return Fund Performance* to August 31, 2024

1 Month 3 Month 6 Month 1 Year 3 Year YTD Since Inception 0.21% 0.44% 2.79% 6.92% 6.95% 4.61% 6.95%

*Source: PenderFund, Data is Class F as of August 31, 2024. Pender Alternative Absolute Return Fund inception date is September 2021. Other classes are available. Fees and performance may differ in those other classes.​ Standard Performance Information for the Pender Alternative Absolute Return Fund may be found at .

Pender will host a webinar on September 12, 2024, featuring PM Justin Jacobsen, who will share his outlook on credit markets, discuss how the Fund balances risks and opportunities, and identify the drivers of Fund performance since inception. This event is open to financial professionals only. Register here .

Liquid alternative funds offer a unique advantage to investors by providing the benefits of alternative assets with the addition of greater liquidity and transparency with a key benefit being their low correlation to traditional assets like equities and fixed income.

"The team is proud to have surpassed this significant milestone," said Justin Jacobsen, Portfolio Manager of the Pender Alternative Absolute Return Fund. "The Fund has delivered positive and consistent monthly returns, demonstrating the strength of our flexible, credit-focused mandate. Our investment approach positions us well to navigate future credit-spread fluctuations and take advantage of the inevitable return of volatility, ensuring we can continue to provide a differentiated offering in the Liquid Alternatives space."

Pender's Liquid Alternative suite of funds also includes the Pender Alternative Arbitrage Fund , Pender Alternative Arbitrage Plus Fund , Pender Alternative Special Situations Fund , and Pender Alternative Multi-Strategy Income Fund .

As we celebrate this milestone, we would like to thank our investors and look forward to continuing to partner with them to provide diversified sources of investment returns.

