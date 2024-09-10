American Dreams Realized: A Non-Profit Dedicated To The Success Of Entrepreneurs In The United States

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) American Dreams Realized provides a valuable funding opportunity for entrepreneurs with a desire to grow, develop, and evolve in their industries.

Dallas, Texas, Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Supporting startups and existing organizations, American Dreams Realized offers a lucrative funding opportunity for businesses throughout the region. The non-profit is dedicated to shifting the narrative regarding the American dream, reminding us that any entrepreneurial pursuit is, in fact, achievable.

American Dreams Realized was conceptualized after CEO and serial entrepreneur Daniel Fitzgerald III released his well-received business guidebook: Your Business Pipeline - Roadmap to Entrepreneurial Success . Witnessing the success of his literature, Daniel continued his work in the consulting space, establishing a non-profit organization that further propels businesses onto the path of success. He underscores:“This grant gives business owners access to transformational funding, designed to create generational wealth and rewrite the narrative surrounding the death of the American Dream. For startups, we provide the blueprint to help them launch and turn their ideas into a reality, while for established businesses, we point them in the right direction through a comprehensive roadmap towards generational growth.”

Since the unprecedented times of the global pandemic, the business landscape has undergone some extraordinary developments. In particular, more businesses have capitalized on the increased level of interconnectivity with the rest of the world. Through this, business strategy has drastically evolved and possibilities have broadened, motivating entrepreneurs across every industry to reimagine how their dreams could be actualized.

Building on this idea, Daniel Fitzgerald positions himself as a thought leader and visionary for change. Through American Dreams Realized, he reminds entrepreneurs of the systems, infrastructure, and opportunities associated with the Western world, encouraging them to take advantage of existing mechanisms to grow successful, innovative enterprises. In fact, the first three business owners to become guests on the“American Dreams Realized” podcast came from outside the United States.

Daniel champions this reality, commenting:“It doesn't matter where you come from, your background, or whether you grew up rich or poor. The blueprint is always the same. The initial participants of the American Dreams Realized podcast were from Bangladesh, Mexico, and Poland, one of whom became the CEO of multiple finance companies. The other is a developer of his own software. This represents exactly what the American Dream was built upon, encompassing the belief that America is the land of opportunity, fulfillment, and growth.”

Uplifting business through this initiative, American Dreams Realized continues to offer an inclusive and socially conscious grant scheme, inviting startups and existing enterprises to apply online through its website . For the future of the organization, Daniel Fitzgerald plans to provide an educational course and guidebook to trade schools and universities with an entrepreneurial curriculum to further support the business leaders of tomorrow. American Dreams Realized guides individuals throughout each stage of their entrepreneurial journey while successfully reimagining the age-old concept of the American dream.

Media Contact:

Name: Daniel Fitzgerald III

Email: ...

