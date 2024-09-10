عربي


AEM United States Ag Tractor And Combine Report | August 2024


9/10/2024 2:31:06 PM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Milwaukee, Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
August YTD - August Beginning
Inventory
2024 2023 %Chg 2024 2023 %Chg Aug 2024
2WD Farm Tractors
< 40 HP 10,107 12,927 -21.8 96,046 112,964 -15.0 78,944
40 < 100 HP 4,652 5,523 -15.8 36,158 39,917 -9.4 36,821
100+ HP 1,746 2,127 -17.9 15,539 16,917 -8.1 12,534
Total 2WD Farm Tractors 16,505 20,577 -19.8 147,743 169,798 -13.0 128,299
4WD Farm Tractors 326 311 4.8 2,665 2,534 5.2 875
Total Farm Tractors 16,831 20,888 -19.4 150,408 172,332 -12.7 129,174
Self-Prop Combines 619 770 -19.6 3,933 4,792 -17.9 1,692


The AEM Ag Tractor and Combine Report is provided monthly and is derived from AEM member companies through proprietary statistical reporting programs. The data is provided by AEM members and represents preliminary monthly retail sales of Ag equipment. Separate reports are available for the U.S., Canada and Russia. For more information, please visit: .
Restricted Information from the Association of Equipment Manufacturers

