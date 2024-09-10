Split Flap Display Makes Waves Aboard Royal Caribbean's Utopia Of The Seas - Utopia Station

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Mark Kuhn, Oat Foundry CEOPHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Oat Foundry is excited to announce the collaboration of its innovative Split Flap display at the Royal Railway Utopia Station , part of its latest immersive dining experience aboard Utopia of the Seas – the world's 2nd largest cruise ship. This nostalgic display, an impressive 32 square feet in beautiful museum-style casing, is a key feature in the atmospheric train station setting, adding a layer of authenticity and charm to the Wild West-themed dinner show. Royal Caribbean brought the Wild West to the High Seas – the first of its kind unique and immersive experience aboard a cruise ship.Located in the lobby waiting area on Deck 4, the Split Flap display is designed to evoke the golden age of train travel. The display features family names and table numbers, flipping to welcome guests with a personalized message as they prepare to board the Royal Railway. This visual and auditory element not only serves a practical purpose but also enhances the overall ambiance, creating a memorable photo opportunity for guests as they wait to embark on their dining adventure."The Split Flap display serves as an iconic, timeless centerpiece for this exhibition," says Mark Kuhn, CEO of Oat Foundry. "Its physical, mechanical design, with motion and sound, brings authenticity to Utopia Station, creating an immersive experience that we're incredibly proud to deliver for Royal Caribbean and their guests."The Royal Railway Utopia Station is an exclusive dining venue where guests are treated to a 90-minute interactive show and gourmet meal inside meticulously designed train cars. With only 48 seats available per seating, the experience is intimate and engaging, offering a blend of entertainment and culinary delights. The Split Flap display, with its rhythmic flipping and retro aesthetic, adds to the authenticity of the station, making the wait to board just as enjoyable as the journey itself.Oat Foundry's Split Flap display is more than just a sign – it's a versatile design element that can seamlessly integrate into any environment, transforming spaces into unforgettable experiences. Whether it's evoking the nostalgia of a bygone era, like aboard the Utopia of the Seas, or adding a modern twist to a contemporary setting, Oat Foundry's analog products bring a unique blend of charm and innovation to any venue. As we continue to expand our installations worldwide, we invite designers, architects, and venue owners to imagine how our displays can elevate their spaces and captivate their audiences. The possibilities are endless, and the impact is undeniable.

