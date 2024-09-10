The Official Members Of Worldskills Team Canada 2024 Get Ready For The 47Th Worldskills Competition, In Lyon

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The 28 WorldSkills Team Canada 2024 members will be competing in 26 Skill Areas for the title of international champion at WorldSkills Lyon 2024

OTTAWA, Ontario, Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the 28 official members of WorldSkills Team Canada (WSTC) 2024 attended the Opening Ceremony of the 47th WorldSkills Competition, at the LDLC Arena, in Lyon, France. The Opening Ceremony is an opportunity to welcome all the competitors and encourage them as they embark on this important skills journey and compete at this prestigious event.



WorldSkills Team Canada 2024 will be competing at the 47th WorldSkills Competition, in Lyon, France, from September 10-15, 2024, at Eurexpo Lyon. These competitors constitute the best of their peers and will be representing their country with the goal of earning the title of world champion in their Skill Area. The WorldSkills Competition is held every two years and represents the best in international excellence in skilled trades and technologies. At this year's WorldSkills Competition there will be approximately 1,400 competitors from over 70 Member countries and regions who will compete in 59 Skill Areas for the prestigious title of world champion in their respective trade or technology. These Skill Areas represent six sectors: Manufacturing and Engineering Technology, Information and Communication Technology, Construction Technology, Transportation and Logistics, Creative Art and Fashion, and Social and Personal Services. The biographies of the official members of WSTC 2024 are available on the Skills/Compétences Canada Website .

“We are very proud of the hard work and dedication that WorldSkills Team Canada 2024 has demonstrated. We wish them the best of luck at WorldSkills Lyon 2024 where they will be competing for a spot on the podium. The WorldSkills Competition is a great opportunity for competitors to test their skills against the best in the world and to showcase their talent, while connecting with the international skills community,” said Shaun Thorson, Chief Executive Officer, Skills/Compétences Canada.

At the Skills Canada National Competition (SCNC) 2023, in Winnipeg, which was a qualifying year for the WorldSkills Competition, the highest-ranking age eligible participants in 26 identified Skill Areas were selected to participate at the WorldSkills Competition 2024, in Lyon. The official members of WorldSkills Team Canada participated in various training and mental preparation programs, with the help of a trainer and Expert, over the last year.

These skills competitions are a great way to showcase skilled trade and technology careers to tomorrow's workforce. According to BuildForce Canada, Canada will need to recruit over 300,000 new skilled workers to replace those who are retiring and also to meet new demand.

The winners in each Skill Area will be announced at the Closing Ceremony, which will be held on September 15, at the OL Stadium. Skills/Compétences Canada (SCC) will be sharing the results on their website and social media channels. See below for the list of WSTC 2024. #WSTC2024 .

Félix Bergeron , Industrial Mechanics, Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Québec

Paxton Coghlin , Mechatronics, Etobicoke, Ontario

Dillon Kong , Mechatronics, Toronto, Ontario

Sergio Khoueiry , Mechanical Engineering Design CAD, Laval, Québec

Ethan McCallum , CNC Milling, Orillia, Ontario

Ben Rainforth , Welding, Lacombe, Alberta

James Bartel , Autobody Repair, Kleefeld, Manitoba

Émile Robitaille , Aircraft Maintenance, Shawinigan, Québec

Noah Harding , Plumbing and Heating, Calgary, Alberta

Simar Ubhi , Web Technologies, Winnipeg, Manitoba

Gaspard Goupil , Electrical Installations, Roxboro, Québec

Zachary Van Boeyen , Industrial Control, Surrey, British Columbia

Miguel Massa , Bricklaying, St-Hubert, Québec

Benjamin Lavoie , Cabinetmaking, Baie-Comeau, Québec

Catherine Findlay , Hairdressing, Sorel-Tracy, Québec

Mia Grenier , Beauty Therapy, Terrebonne, Québec

Yi (Angie) Zhang , Fashion Technology, Vancouver, British Columbia

Yin Tzu (Judy) Lan , Pâtisserie and Confectionery, Edmonton, Alberta

Anthony Minotti , Automobile Technology, Sainte-Adèle, Québec

Olivia Sewell , Cooking, Stillwater Lake, Nova Scotia

Gabrielle Leclerc, Car Painting, Saint-Eustache, Québec

Thomas Dorais , Landscape Gardening, Rosemère, Québec

Éloi St-Arnaud , Landscape Gardening, Compton, Québec

Tyler Cherkowski , Refrigeration and Air Conditioning, Calgary, Alberta

Clyde Abanid , Graphic Design Technology, Regina, Saskatchewan

Walter Loedeman , Heavy Vehicle Technology, Diamond City, Alberta

Alex Edwards , Cloud Computing, Paradise, Newfoundland & Labrador

Brooke Potiuk , 3D Digital Game Art, Brooks, Alberta

About Skills/Compétences Canada

Skills/Compétences Canada (SCC) was founded in 1989 as a national, not‐for‐profit organization that works with employers, educators, labour groups and governments to promote skilled trade and technology careers among Canadian youth. For more information about SCC and the 47th WorldSkills Competition visit: .

