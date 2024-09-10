WOODFOREST NATIONAL BANK OPENS ITS 6TH H-E-B RETAIL BRANCH

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Newest H-E-B branch in The Woodlands adds to nearly 770 branches across 17 states.

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Woodforest National Bank® (Woodforest) opened its sixth retail branch with H-E-B on August 2, 2024, located in The Woodlands, TX, at 3601 FM 1488 and Kuykendahl Rd.

The new branch extends the community bank's reach to nearly 770 branches across 17 states in the U.S.

Woodforest National Bank recently celebrated the opening of its sixth H-E-B retail branch, located in The Woodlands, TX, at 3601 FM 1488 and Kuykendahl Rd. Woodforest now has nearly 770 branches positioned throughout 17 states in the U.S.

Continue Reading

Woodforest's relationship with H-E-B began with the opening of its first branch inside the grocer's store in Magnolia, TX, at 13663 FM 1488, in November of 2022. Since then, the bank has also opened branches inside H-E-B stores in Conroe, TX, at 2108 N. Frazier St., in Katy, TX, at 1621 Mason Rd. and at 24924 Morton Ranch Rd., and in Humble, TX, at 16000 Woodland Hills Dr.

Each H-E-B retail branch provides full-service banking with a staffed lobby and ATM services for shoppers and area consumers.

"We are delighted to further strengthen our relationship with H-E-B by opening our sixth branch within their stores," said Julie Mayrant, President and Chief Retail Officer of Woodforest National Bank. "We are also pleased to expand our presence in The Woodlands to conveniently serve its community. Woodforest is committed to delivering excellent banking products, services, and customer service."

About Woodforest National Bank

Celebrating over 40 years of community banking service, Woodforest National Bank has successfully stood among the strongest community banks in the nation, proudly offering outstanding customer service since 1980. Woodforest currently operates nearly 770 branches in 17 states across the United States and is an Outstanding CRA-rated institution. For more information about Woodforest National Bank, please visit .

SOURCE Woodforest National Bank