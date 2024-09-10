Bolloré : Press Release On The Availability Of The Half-Year Financial Report
9/10/2024 2:00:57 PM
September 10, 2024
Press release on the availability of the half-year financial report
Bolloré SE's half-year financial report as of June 30, 2024 has been made available to the public and filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers.
This half-year financial report is available on the Company's website at
