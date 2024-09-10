عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Bolloré : Press Release On The Availability Of The Half-Year Financial Report


9/10/2024 2:00:57 PM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PRESS RELEASE

September 10, 2024

Press release on the availability of the half-year financial report

Bolloré SE's half-year financial report as of June 30, 2024 has been made available to the public and filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers.

This half-year financial report is available on the Company's website at

Attachment

  • 2024-09-10_s1-bollore GB

MENAFN10092024004107003653ID1108658384


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search