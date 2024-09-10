Leaders Paving The Way For More Resilient Agricultural Ecosystems

(MENAFN- 3BL) Originally posted by Tara Nathan, Executive Vice President and Founder, Community Pass, Mastercard

Community Pass by Mastercard is committed to driving digital transformation of the agricultural sector, critical for the small holder who lacks access to basic things like real seeds, $50 of credit to buy the seeds, and a buyer who will pay her on time and at rates. The Community Pass digital provides a pathway for farmers and ecosystem partners to improve their market linkages, livelihoods, and overall food security in the face of global and climate challenges.

In recognition of this work and the contribution Community Pass is making to transform food systems worldwide, I am happy to share that we made the Top Agri-food Pioneers (TAP) List from the World Food Prize Foundation . Our team will continue to put our best efforts in each day to maximize our positive impact on the ground.

About Mastercard

Mastercard is a global technology company in the payments industry. Our mission is to connect and power an inclusive, digital economy that benefits everyone, everywhere by making transactions safe, simple, smart and accessible. Using secure data and networks, partnerships and passion, our innovations and solutions help individuals, financial institutions, governments and businesses realize their greatest potential. With connections across more than 210 countries and territories, we are building a sustainable world that unlocks priceless possibilities for all.

Originally published by Tara Nathan, Executive Vice President and Founder, Community Pass, Mastercard

Follow along Mastercard's journey to connect and power an inclusive, digital economy that benefits everyone, everywhere.