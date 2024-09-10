Enhanced Operations And Key Equipment Upgrades At Saint-Gobain Life Sciences In Akron, Ohio Leads To Significant Water Savings

(MENAFN- 3BL) Saint-Gobain North America, through its subsidiary Saint-Gobain Life Sciences, has enhanced operational practices and upgraded key equipment at its facility in Akron, Ohio, saving nearly 21,000,000 gallons of water over the past two years, the equivalent of 32 Olympic size swimming pools.

The project, which was honored as a top sustainability initiative for Saint-Gobain North America for 2023, is part of the company's continued efforts to implement its global Grow and Impact strategy, which includes ambitious environmental sustainability goals, such as reducing the company's consumption of energy and water and achieving carbon neutrality by 2050.

By taking a World Class Manufacturing approach to sustainability, the Akron plant, which began operations in 1991, was able to take a series of small steps that made a large impact on its environmental footprint. These steps included the installation of a smart water metering system to evaluate water usage, the recent addition of tools to help automate water in the extrusion department, and methods to control flow and temperature in the compounding department allowing for the cooling of products with less water.

“As we work to continuously provide high performance solutions and products that create a better life, it is vital that we consider all ways to reduce the environmental impact of our operations,” said Sung Yu, CEO of Saint-Gobain Life Sciences.“I applaud the efforts of our Akron facility on this project, which proves that small changes brought together can have a great impact. This is a true embodiment of our Purpose-“To Make the World a Better Home.'”

This project follows several other recent actions taken by the company to solidify its commitment towards sustainability:



In August, Saint-Gobain enhanced operational practices at its glass mat plant in Charleston, South Carolina , saving over 4,500 MWh of energy.

In July, Saint-Gobain announced that it will save over 10 million gallons of water per year through the installation of smart water submetering systems and other equipment upgrades at its CertainTeed Siding facility in Jackson, Michigan.

In April, Saint-Gobain achieved Core Living Building Ready designation from the International Living Future Institute for its CertainTeed Innovation Center in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

In March, Saint-Gobain announced that its CertainTeed Siding business had reduced manufacturing related emissions by 96% at three facilities in the United States.

In February, Saint-Gobain completed the installation of a heat recovery system at its gypsum facility in Vancouver, British Columbia, which will lead to a 15% reduction in Scope 1 carbon emissions . In September 2023, Saint-Gobain signed a 15-year, 100 MW power purchase agreement with TotalEnergies for the purchase of solar power , expected to offset Saint-Gobain North America's CO2 emissions from electricity by 90,000 metric tons per year.

With over 145 manufacturing locations in the United States and Canada, every current and future member of the company's team plays a vital role in achieving its sustainability goals. A current list of job openings at all Saint-Gobain locations, including in Akron, can be found on the company's career website .

About Saint-Gobain Life Sciences

Saint-Gobain Life Sciences designs and manufactures high-performance components and innovative solutions across a wide range of industries, including biopharmaceuticals, medical, electronics, food and beverage, and more. Supported by deep material expertise and a global manufacturing footprint, our focus on quality and compliance makes us a trusted partner for consistent, reliable, and sustainable solutions.

About Saint-Gobain

Worldwide leader in light and sustainable construction, Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures and distributes materials and services for the construction and industrial markets. Its integrated solutions for the renovation of public and private buildings, light construction and the decarbonization of construction and industry are developed through a continuous innovation process and provide sustainability and performance. The Group's commitment is guided by its purpose,“MAKING THE WORLD A BETTER HOME”.

€47.9 billion in sales in 2023

160,000 employees, locations in 76 countries

Committed to achieving Carbon Neutrality by 2050

For more information about Saint-Gobain, visit and follow us on Twitter @saintgobain