Acclaimed Higher Education Leader Dr. Daniel Greenstein Joins Baker Tilly's Higher Education Advisory Practice

(MENAFN- 3BL) HARRISBURG, Penn., September 10, 2024 /3BL/ - Leading advisory, tax and assurance firm Baker Tilly announces the addition of Daniel Greenstein to its higher education advisory practice, effective Nov. 1. A respected national leader with a distinguished career in higher education, Greenstein brings his vision and expertise to Baker Tilly at a pivotal moment in U.S. higher education, reinforcing the firm's ability to help institutions meet today's complex challenges.

Greenstein most recently served as Chancellor of Pennsylvania's State System of Higher Education (PASSHE). In this role, he led efforts to revitalize and redesign the state's public university system, which serves over 80,000 degree-seeking students. Under his leadership, PASSHE focused on expanding opportunities for all students, including those from underserved populations, and worked to eliminate persistent attainment gaps prevalent in higher education. Additionally, he enhanced financial sustainability and drove transformative changes across the system.

“Joining Baker Tilly is an exciting opportunity to continue my work in higher education on a national scale,” said Greenstein.“The sector faces profound challenges, and I'm eager to contribute solutions that help institutions better serve their students and communities. The need for bold, forward-thinking strategies has never been more urgent.”

At Baker Tilly, Greenstein will focus on leading initiatives that address the rapidly evolving needs of higher education institutions, prioritizing improved student outcomes and long-term institutional sustainability by optimizing operations, aligning academic portfolios with market needs and effectively leveraging technology and data analytics.

“Dan's experience, visionary leadership and passion for advancing equity in education align perfectly with our mission to help our clients achieve student and institutional success,” Baker Tilly Managing Principal of Government and Public Services Vicki Hellenbrand said.“As a key member of our higher education leadership team, Dan will play an integral role in guiding our strategy and enhancing our ability to deliver innovative solutions that truly make a difference for the institutions we serve.”

Prior to his role at PASSHE, Greenstein was a senior executive at the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, where he spearheaded the Postsecondary Success strategy. In that capacity, he collaborated with higher education leaders nationwide to improve educational attainment levels and close achievement gaps, particularly among low-income and minority students. His national strategy contributed to increasing the number of degrees awarded and advancing economic mobility for students across the country.

Greenstein's extensive experience also includes his tenure as vice provost for academic planning and programs for the University of California system. In that role, he directed system-wide academic initiatives, including the University of California Press, the California Digital Library, and the UC Online Education program, among others. His career has been marked by a commitment to leveraging technology, data and strategic planning to drive positive change in higher education.

