Stepping Up For A Cause With HARMAN Partner Charity Miles

At HARMAN, we have long been committed to giving back to the communities in which we live and operate in meaningful ways. For National Nonprofit Day and every day, we're proud to recognize the impact of our global cause initiative HARMAN Inspired's partnership with Charity Miles , a free and app that enables users to turn every mile they walk, run, bike, or otherwise move into charitable donations. The Charity Miles program not only furthers our employees' health and wellbeing – something of utmost importance to HARMAN – but empowers our employees to support the causes that are also most important or meaningful to them.

By using the Charity Miles app's internal pedometer and GPS to track the distances achieved, employees can“cash in” on their miles and donate directly to a charity of their choice through HARMAN's corporate sponsorship fund. Throughout the year, our HARMAN team members around the world have rallied together to increase donations and participation through a series of step challenges focused on sustainability, local events, and New Year's resolutions – with additional incentives for individuals who log the most steps.

The result: HARMAN employees have raised money for more than 48 charities through the Charity Miles program, including Feeding America, the American Cancer Society, Water Aid, UNICEF, the March of Dimes, and more. New charities are being added every day: since launching in 2021, the HARMAN Inspired Charity Miles team has seen an 11-fold increase in employee participation, with over 1200 employees raising more than $120,000.

“The Charity Miles Employee Empowerment Program is about more than just employee engagement. It's a way for companies and their employees to move together for a common purpose, exercising their values every day and with every step,” said Gene Gurkoff, CEO and Founder of Charity Miles.“It's inspiring to us when a company like HARMAN embraces this ethos so wholeheartedly. We're truly grateful for the opportunity to make an impact together.”

HARMAN is passionate about helping people everywhere thrive sustainably and responsibly, and our partnership with Charity Miles is emblematic of our organization's culture that values health, empathy, acceptance, and giving back. To learn more about HARMAN Inspired and the many ways we're supporting our communities through the power of music, technology and service, visit: .