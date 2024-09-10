Dr. Albert H. Yurvati Shares His Debut Medical Memoir 'Wet My Hands' At The 2024 Manila International Book Fair

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

A journey of fate, love, and survival from a renowned surgeon to a resilient storyteller.

COOKSTOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Dr. Albert H. Yurvati, a seasoned figure in the medical world, launches his deeply personal and inspiring memoir,“Wet My Hands ,” at the 2024 Manila International Fair. This anticipated book event will take place on September 13 at Booth 2-80 from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM, in partnership with Writers' Branding and The Reading Glass Books. Alongside“Wet My Hands,” the launch will also present its equally inspiring sequel,“This to Me ,” and their respective Spanish editions.Dr. Yurvati, an emeritus professor and former academic cardiothoracic surgeon with a career spanning decades, shares a poignant narrative that traces the transformative moments of his life. Growing up in Allentown, Pennsylvania, and later serving in the US Army, he found love with his soul mate, Sharon. His medical journey took him to the pinnacle of his field, earning national and international acclaim. However, the fateful day Sharon suffered a stroke marked the beginning of his transition from surgeon to caregiver.In 2020, life presented another challenge: a diagnosis of multiple myeloma, an incurable cancer of the bone marrow. Through it all, Dr. Yurvati's steadfast spirit shines through in“Wet My Hands,” where humor, history, and passion intertwine in a testament to the resilience of the human spirit.Don't miss the opportunity to discover D. Albert H. Yuravti's extraordinary story of love, loss, and survival. Join Writers' Branding and The Reading Glass Books at the 2024 Manila International Book Fair for a book launch that promises to touch hearts and inspire minds.About The Reading Glass BooksThe Reading Glass Books is your local bookstore with a heart and now an emerging self-publishing house. We believe that each book is an experience, and we take that into heart as we celebrate both writers and readers manifested on our bookshelves-becoming part of everyone's reading journey since 2020.Please visit for more information.

