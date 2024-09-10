Chargelab Simplifies Charging With Hubject's Plug&Charge Ecosystem

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Trishan Peruma, CEO of Hubject North AmericaLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- ChargeLab , a premier EV charging hardware-agnostic software platform, and Hubject , a global eMobility solutions leader, today announced a strategic partnership to enhance the charging experience for EV drivers. Through the integration of ISO 15118-2 standards and Hubject's Public Key Infrastructure (PKI), the collaboration empowers Charge Point Operators (CPOs), eMobility Service Providers (EMSPs), and EV manufacturers across North America to deliver seamless and secure charging solutions. By expanding vehicle-based authentication to select roaming partners, ChargeLab and Hubject are creating a more convenient and accessible charging ecosystem through Hubject's extensive global Plug&Charge ecosystem.Vehicle-based authentication streamlines the EV charging process by eliminating the need for app-based or card-based initiation. Hubject's Plug&Charge ecosystem, built on the public ISO 15118-2 standard, automates authentication by enabling secure communication between electric vehicles and charging stations. This technology simplifies the charging experience and enables safety for all parties involved in the process.“ChargeLab is emerging as a major player in the OCPP software space, providing their platform to well-known North American brands” said Trishan Peruma, CEO of Hubject North America.“This partnership brings a seamless and secure charging experience to a growing number of charging stations and North American EV drivers.”ChargeLab is a leading provider of EV charging solutions fully aligned with the U.S. Department of Transportation's National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Program. Leveraging the ISO 15118 standard and a robust network of partners, ChargeLab offers state-of-the-art charging infrastructure that meets the rigorous NEVI program requirements. The NEVI Program ensures interoperability, data reliability, and an exceptional user experience while complying with all program criteria, including charging experience, uptime, reporting, and cybersecurity.Ehsan Mokhtari, CTO of ChargeLab, highlighted the technical advancements, stating, "The integration with Hubject's PKI not only fortifies the security framework essential for modern EV charging systems but also sets a new standard for interoperability within the industry. Our collaborative effort is poised to reshape the future of eMobility across the continent."Cedric Shui, Chief Architect at ChargeLab, added, "This partnership marks a significant milestone in our mission to simplify the EV charging experience. By embedding the ISO 15118 standard into our platform, we ensure that ChargeLab remains at the forefront of technological innovation, making EV charging more accessible and user-friendly."To learn more about best-in-class EV charging software that powers networks from startups to some of the largest in the world, please visit the ChargeLab website. For more information regarding how Hubject is connecting eMobility partners globally, please visit the Hubject website.About ChargeLabChargeLab builds a hardware-agnostic software platform for managing electric vehicle chargers. Their mission is to solve smart EV charging at scale. ChargeLab's customers include fleets, building owners, convenience stores, and utilities. They leverage ChargeLab's charging station management system (CSMS) and open APIs to manage thousands of EV chargers more efficiently.Founded in 2016, ChargeLab has offices across North America. For more information, visit .About HubjectHubject simplifies the charging of electric vehicles. Its eRoaming platform connects original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), charge point operators (CPOs), and eMobility service providers (EMPs) to provide standardized access to a charging infrastructure regardless of any network. Hubject has established the world's largest eMobility charging network for electric vehicles by connecting over 1,000,000 charging points and more than 2,250 B2B partners across 63 countries and four continents. In addition, Hubject is a trusted consulting partner for the eMobility sector, advising automotive manufacturers, charging providers, and other EV-related businesses looking to launch eMobility services or implement Plug&Charge using ISO15118-2 and ISO15118-20. Hubject delivers end-to-end eMobility solutions to power a positive, greener environmental future. Hubject was founded in 2012 to design, develop and implement a borderless eRoaming solution through a joint venture of the BMW Group, Bosch, EnBW, Enel X Way, E.ON, Mercedes-Benz, Siemens, and the Volkswagen Group. Hubject's global headquarters is in Berlin, with North American and Asia Pacific subsidiaries based in Los Angeles, Shanghai and Singapore. For more information, please visit .Hubject ContactStuart BarnesMarketing...ChargeLab Contact:Rachael GurskyGrowth Operations...

