Cascale And BGMEA Announce Collaboration For Supply Chain Transformation

AMSTERDAM, HONG KONG, and Oakland, Calif., September 10, 2024 - Today, Cascale, the global nonprofit alliance formerly known as the Sustainable Apparel Coalition, and the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at advancing sustainability and promoting environmental and socially responsible practices within the apparel sector. This announcement took place during Cascale's Annual Meeting in Munich, where 600 consumer goods leaders united to accelerate climate action and catalyze impact at scale through a unified approach to sustainability.

After an inspirational keynote address given by Miran Ali, BGMEA vice president, Cascale CEO Colin Browne joined him on stage to sign the MoU, cementing both organizations' commitment to collectively drive positive transformation throughout the supply chain.

This joint effort between BGMEA, one of the largest trade organizations representing export-oriented garment manufacturers in Bangladesh, and Cascale, which unites over 300 members worldwide, marks a significant step forward in the global effort to transform the industry into one that is both equitable and sustainable.

“Global cooperation is crucial for the apparel industry, and we are proud to collaborate with Cascale in Bangladesh,” Ali said.“For too long, we have all been lost trying to find complicated answers when we really know the priorities are simple and clear.”

“Now more than ever, our commitment to sustainable practices must guide our actions,” Browne said.“It is essential that we work to reduce the burden on manufacturers while fostering greater transparency and collaboration across the supply chain. This collaboration with BGMEA is an important step in aligning the industry and transitioning toward more carbon-neutral, environmentally and socially responsible practices.”

Opportunities provided through the collaboration include Cascale and BGMEA working together to harmonize data sharing and to promote evaluation assessments, such as Cascale's Higg Index tools, to reduce the number of social and environmental assessments, standardizing protocols for voluntary social and technical audits, thus aiming to promote transparency and minimize the burden on manufacturers and workers worldwide. Additionally, the two organizations will explore aligning impact programs to drive industry-wide decarbonization in line with internationally recognized targets and to collaborate on advocacy efforts to amplify manufacturers' voices and perspectives in legislative initiatives, measures, and policy.

The announcement comes at a critical time for Bangladesh, a key player in global apparel production and an essential partner for Cascale's valued members and affiliates. As the country faces significant instability, posing substantial challenges to its citizens and industries, the collaboration between Cascale and BGMEA is both timely and crucial. This collaboration underscores the importance of continued support to the Bangladesh apparel industry, which is a lifeline for millions of workers and their communities. By prioritizing human rights, responsible business practices, and decarbonization efforts, Cascale and BGMEA are committed to helping the industry navigate this period of transition and beyond, ensuring its long-term sustainability while aiming to safeguard the livelihoods and landscapes of those who depend on it.

On August 20, Cascale joined organizations representing 3,000 international brands, retailers, suppliers, and workers in global supply chains and signed a joint statement coordinated by the Ethical Trading Initiative , which urged companies operating and sourcing from Bangladesh to conduct business responsibly. Earlier in the month, Cascale published a statement calling for brands sourcing or engaging in Bangladesh to engage proactively to promote decent work for all, one of Cascale's core impact pillars. Cascale cited the increased importance of best practices and resources provided by its affiliate members, partners, and key stakeholders, including the Common Framework for Responsible Purchasing Practices and Fair Wear's continued guidance.

The MoU signing took place at the first Annual Meeting since Cascale – previously the Sustainable Apparel Coalition – rebranded in February 2024, and it marks a major milestone in the organization's evolution. Themed"A New Era of Unified Impact," the event unites over 600 attendees from around the world, who will hear from more than 80 global industry experts.

ABOUT CASCALE

Cascale is the global nonprofit alliance empowering collaboration to drive equitable and restorative business practices in the consumer goods industry. Formerly known as the Sustainable Apparel Coalition, Cascale owns and develops the Higg Index, which is exclusively available on Worldly, the most comprehensive sustainability data and insights platform. Cascale unites over 300 retailers, brands, manufacturers, governments, academics, and NGO/nonprofit affiliates around the globe through one singular vision: To catalyze impact at scale and give back more than we take to the planet and its people.

ABOUT BGMEA

Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) is one of the largest nationwide trade organizations representing the export-oriented readymade garment sector in Bangladesh. Established in 1983, BGMEA plays a pivotal role in advocating for the interests of the garment industry, which is a major contributor to the country's economy. BGMEA is dedicated to supporting the industry through policy advocacy, member services, and promoting sustainable practices that ensure social and environmental responsibility. With a commitment to advancing industry standards, BGMEA collaborates with local and international stakeholders to drive positive change and foster a sustainable future for the global apparel sector.