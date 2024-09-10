Qatar Participates In Global Public Security Cooperation Forum In China

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Beijing: The State of Qatar participated in the Global Public Security Cooperation Forum in the People's Republic of China from Sep. 8-10.

Assistant Undersecretary of the of Interior for Security Affairs HE Nayef bin Faleh bin Saud Al Thani led the delegation participating in the form.

On this occasion, HE Sheikh Nayef bin Faleh bin Saud Al-Thani discussed with representative of the Vice Governor of Shaanxi Province and Director of the Public Security Administration Office of the province Lai Bing cooperation relations in security fields and ways to develop them.

