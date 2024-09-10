Qatar Participates In Global Public Security Cooperation Forum In China
Date
9/10/2024 2:00:20 PM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
Beijing: The State of Qatar participated in the Global Public Security Cooperation Forum in the People's Republic of China from Sep. 8-10.
Assistant Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior for Security Affairs HE sheikh Nayef bin Faleh bin Saud Al Thani led the delegation participating in the form.
On this occasion, HE Sheikh Nayef bin Faleh bin Saud Al-Thani discussed with representative of the Vice Governor of Shaanxi Province and Director of the Public Security Administration Office of the province Lai Bing cooperation relations in security fields and ways to develop them.
MENAFN10092024000063011010ID1108658350
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.