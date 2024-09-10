Do The Most Conference 2024: Transforming Real Estate Agent Careers For The 5Th Year In A Row

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dallas, Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dallas, Texas -

This year, the acclaimed "Do The Most" returns with a transformative theme that promises to redefine the landscape: "The Road To Selling 100 Homes." Scheduled for September 19, 2024, in Frisco, Texas, this premier event hosted by Power Unit Coaching is tailored to catapult real estate professionals into unprecedented levels of success.

The conference, brainchild of renowned real estate coach Chastin J. Miles, has rapidly become a pivotal event for agents ambitious about amplifying their sales metrics and operational efficiencies. With a curriculum designed around the real-life challenges and opportunities within the real estate industry, the conference is poised to equip participants with the tactics, strategies, and insights necessary to excel in a highly competitive market.







Why This Conference Is a Must-Attend

Real estate professionals attending the conference will engage in a carefully curated program that includes interactive workshops, inspiring keynotes, and strategic panels led by some of the industry's foremost experts. This year's theme focuses on practical, high-impact strategies to achieve the milestone of selling 100 homes, featuring sessions on:

Advanced Sales Techniques: From novice to seasoned agents, learn the nuances of closing deals effectively.

Social Media Mastery: Harness the power of digital platforms to dramatically increase lead generation.

Operational Tools: Leverage state-of-the-art tools to boost daily productivity and client handling.

Luxury and New Construction Markets: Penetrate lucrative markets with confidence and savvy business acumen.

Time Management Mastery: Optimize your daily schedule to maximize output without compromising quality.

Network Utilization: Turn every handshake into a lasting business relationship with actionable networking techniques.

Financial Growth Strategies: Learn how to enhance your revenue streams and create sustainable financial growth through intelligent investments and passive income avenues.

Attendees will not only gain knowledge but also have numerous opportunities to network with like-minded professionals, sharing insights and forging valuable connections that can lead to future collaborations and ventures.

"This isn't just another conference; it's a career-altering experience," states Chastin J. Miles. "We are dedicated to not just talking about success but enabling it. Our targeted approach helps real estate professionals dramatically enhance their business practices, setting a clear path to selling 100 homes a year."

This year's "Do The Most" Conference features a stellar lineup of speakers from across the nation, bringing a wealth of knowledge and experience to the stage. Leading the charge is Chastin J. Miles from Dallas, TX, renowned for his innovative real estate strategies and passionate coaching. Joining him are Adebayo Adebowale from Houston, TX, known for his expertise in property investments; James Hemphill Jr. from Seattle, WA, a pioneer in sustainable real estate practices; Paula Aponte from Lakeland, FL, who specializes in residential real estate; Sonja Baker from Traverse City, MI, with her profound knowledge of market dynamics; Freedom Johnson from Lawton, OK, known for his real estate highlights through video; and Helen Dopoe-Washington from Dallas, TX, a leader in real estate marketing strategies. Each speaker has been carefully selected to ensure that attendees receive diverse insights and practical advice tailored to today's real estate challenges.

We are also proud to feature insights from Damon "The Iconic Agent" Greene from Tampa, FL, who will share his revolutionary approaches to new construction in the luxury market. Alongside him, Shametria Gonzales from New Orleans, LA, will offer her expertise in recovering from setbacks and fostering community development through real estate. Our speakers are celebrated for transforming theoretical concepts into actionable, result-driven practices that resonate with real estate professionals aiming for breakthrough success.

The conference promises to offer:

Empowerment Sessions: Interactive discussions that inspire action and foster growth.

Customizable Learning Tracks: Tailored sessions that cater to different levels of experience and areas of interest.

Exhibitions: Showcasing the latest innovations in real estate technology, services, and products.

About Power Unit Coaching:

Under the leadership of Chastin J. Miles, Power Unit Coaching has transformed the careers of countless real estate professionals. With a focus on practical results and proven strategies, Power Unit has been a catalyst for reinventing real estate practices nationwide.

All are invited to join the "Do The Most" Conference and begin their journey towards mastering the art of real estate sales. Early bird registration is now open, and spaces are filling up fast. For more information and to register, please visit

