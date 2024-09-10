'This To Me' By Dr. Albert H. Yurvati Graces The 2024 Manila International Book Fair

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Sequel to the inspiring memoir“Wet My Hands” chronicles life's tumultuous journey with grace and insight.

COOKSTOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Dr. Albert H. Yurvati, an esteemed emeritus professor and recognized cardiothoracic surgeon, is set to showcase his compelling sequel,“This to Me ,” at the 2024 Manila International Fair. Building on the profound reflections shared in his debut memoir,“Wet My Hands ,” this latest work dives deeper into the extraordinary life that has been shaped by relentless challenges and unwavering love.Dr. Yurvati's story is one of resilience, courage, and transformation. From his early years in Allentown, Pennsylvania, to his service in the US Army, and his prestigious medical career, Dr. Yurvati has been a beacon of strength. The narrative takes a turn when his beloved wife, Sharon, suffers a debilitating stroke, and he transitions from surgeon to caregiver. In 2020, life dealt another blow as Dr. Yurvati was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, an incurable cancer of the bone marrow, compelling him to embrace yet another role-that of a patient.“This to Me” continues the exploration of how life's unpredictable threads are woven, cut, and tied by the hands of fate. With a blend of humor, history, and heartfelt passion, Dr. Yurvati invites readers to join him on this intimate journey through life's trials and triumphs.The book will be exhibited alongside“Wet My Hands” and their respective Spanish editions in partnership with Writers' Branding and The Reading Glass Books at Booth 2-80 on September 13, from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM. Don't miss this opportunity to discover Dr. Albert H. Yurvati's profound lessons woven into his life's tapestry.About The Reading Glass BooksThe Reading Glass Books is your local bookstore with a heart and now an emerging self-publishing house. We believe that each book is an experience, and we take that into heart as we celebrate both writers and readers manifested on our bookshelves-becoming part of everyone's reading journey since 2020.Please visit for more information.

