LPGA Pro Muni Lily He Joins Sands As A Champion Ambassador

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The China-born LPGA Tour winner will support the company's efforts to showcase women as leaders on and off their playing fields through resort and community initiatives.



today announced that LPGA Tour pro Muni "Lily" He is the company's newest champion ambassador.

The China-born He will work with Sands to promote women's to a broader audience at its resorts and as part of the Sands Cares community engagement program, by highlighting women's leadership on and off the golf course through inspirational appearances and talks.

She joins fellow pro golfers Collin Morikawa, Minjee Lee and Li Haotong on Sands' roster of champion ambassadors who work with the company on sports-related initiatives aimed at creating exciting experiences for guests, promoting the company's resorts and regions on a global stage, and advancing important community causes with high-impact programs.

"I'm excited to work with Sands as one of the world's top hospitality companies and because of its major presence in Asia where we both have a loyal following," He said. "We are in sync on our focus to promote women's golf and bring inspirational opportunities to youth, particularly young women. I look forward to visiting Sands' resorts and engaging with its guests and communities."

Born in Chengdu, China, 24-year-old He's golf journey spans across Canada and California, with her home now in Los Angeles. Boasting a decorated junior golf career, her introduction to the world came at age 16 when she qualified for the 2015 U.S. Women's Open. A valuable asset to the University of Southern California women's golf team, He contributed to its triumph in the 2017 NCAA East Lake Finale.

Turning professional at the close of 2017, He secured her first professional victory at the 2018 Prasco Charity Championship on the Symetra Tour. Achieving full status for the 2019 LPGA Tour through the Q-Series, she became an LPGA Tour Rookie. Notably, her exceptional performance in the 2019 Q-Series, shooting eight straight rounds under par, earned her victory as well as her LPGA Tour Card for 2020. In 2022, she once again qualified for the prestigious U.S. Women's Open.



Beyond the golf course, He has garnered a substantial 890,000+ followers on Instagram, where she shares her journey as a golf athlete and influences in fitness and fashion. Positioned as one of the most marketable and exciting sports stars from Asia, He continues to captivate audiences with her multifaceted talents and unwavering dedication.

" As a successful professional athlete and lifestyle influencer, Lily is a tremendous addition to our team of champion ambassadors," Sands Chairman and CEO Robert G. Goldstein said. "With her China roots, she will be particularly inspirational in our Asia regions, and we look forward to featuring her in our efforts to showcase successful women's sports stars as motivating role models."

