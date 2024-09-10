Afvi Launches Industry-First Spanish Training And Certification For CNG Technicians And Fuel System Inspectors

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LAS VEGAS, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alternative Vehicle Institute (AFVi) has officially launched Spanish versions of its comprehensive training and certification programs for CNG technicians. This groundbreaking initiative marks the first of its kind in the alternative fuels industry, demonstrating AFVi's commitment to inclusivity in workforce development.

"These courses represent a significant step forward in our mission to promote reliable expertise in alternative fuel vehicle safety and maintenance," said CEO Annalloyd Thomason. "We want to empower a broader range of professionals to excel in their careers and contribute to the growth and sustainability of the industry, and we believe the best way to do that is through training and certification."

These new Spanish offerings include:

Level 1: NGV Essentials and Safety Practices

– Foundational training for every technician working on or around CNG vehicles, with a focus on fuel properties, safety hazards, and safety precautions.

Level 2: CNG Fuel System Inspector Training

– Prepares technicians to perform the required inspections of each CNG fuel system component, including assessing potential cylinder damage.

CNG Fuel System Inspector Certification Exam

– An independent assessment of the knowledge and skills necessary for technicians to competently conduct a code-compliant CNG fuel system inspection.

Those who are interested in enrolling can learn more from AFVi's course catalog .

About AFVi

Alternative Fuel Vehicle Institute

is the only ASE-accredited training provider in the alternative fuels industry. Its mission is to advance the adoption of alternative fuels and clean vehicle technologies by empowering professionals with comprehensive training and industry insights.

