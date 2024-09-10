Small Business, Big Threats: INE Security Launches Initiative To Train Smbs To Close A Critical Skills Gap

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CARY, N.C., Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As threats grow, small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) are disproportionately targeted. According to the recent Hiscox annual cyber readiness report , 41% of SMBs in the US fell victim to a cyberattack in 2023, a figure that has nearly doubled since 2021. INE Security , a global leader in cybersecurity training and certifications, recognizes this as a critical issue and is leading an initiative for change by working with SMBs to bridge the IT/IS skills gap and bolster proactive cybersecurity measures.



“The skills shortage remains a significant challenge for small and mid-sized businesses, as many do not feel they have the resources to invest in cybersecurity,” said Dara Warn, the CEO of INE Security.“We know that cybersecurity training is no longer optional for businesses – it is essential. Our mission is to provide accessible, effective, and affordable training to these businesses so they can close the gap, ultimately enhancing their defensive capabilities.”

A Corvus study found 47% of businesses with fewer than 50 employees have no cybersecurity budget at all, even as a majority call cybersecurity a“top concern.” As SMBs consider implementing or enhancing a cybersecurity strategy, INE Security is highlighting the keys to successful rollout, including:



Choosing the Right Training Provider: When selecting a training provider, SMBs should look for expertise in cutting-edge technologies and strategies, including real-world, hands-on cyber ranges . Providers should offer courses that are current, utilize the newest technologies, and include the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Crafting a Proactive Cybersecurity Strategy: Incorporating AI and machine learning technical skills into cybersecurity strategies allows SMBs to predict threats and automate responses, which is essential for maintaining resilience against attacks. IT/IS training should therefore include modules on configuring and maintaining these advanced systems to ensure that small businesses are not only reactive but also proactive in their cybersecurity efforts. Empowering Employees Through Continuous Learning: Continuous education and training are pivotal in keeping up with evolving cyber threats. Regular updates and refresher courses ensure that employees stay sharp and aware of the latest tactics employed by cybercriminals.



By investing in comprehensive IT/IS training and fostering a proactive cybersecurity culture, SMBs can not only protect themselves from cyber threats but also gain a competitive edge in their respective industries. Users are invited to partner with INE Security to transform their cybersecurity practices and ensure a safer future for their business.

