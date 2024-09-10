Stock Transportation Proudly Starts School Year With New Partner Calgary Catholic School District

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Andrew Hilton, Manager, Calgary Catholic School DistrictCALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, September 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Stock Transportation is off to a great start and school year with its partner, the Calgary Catholic School District (CCSD). The school district's first week of the new school year ended on an overall positive note, with students getting to and from school safely thanks to the tireless work and efforts of Stock Transportation's team members.Back in April, Stock Transportation and CCSD announced their newly forged five-year partnership, which includes a total of 80 routes. In addition to Calgary, Stock Transportation also provides student transportation in Edmonton, where it first started providing services in 2011, and all across Ontario, which dates back to 1958.“Our team was in high spirits and buzzing with excitement from start to finish for the start of the school year,” said Kimberly Van Veld, General Manager, Stock Transportation.“In anticipation of this new partnership, our team members prepared earnestly and diligently in the months, weeks, and days leading up to the first days of school. We'll continue giving our best every day so that we can get our students to school safely, on time, and ready to learn. Thank you to the community for the warm welcome and to CCSD for their support and trust in our team.”“We were able to kick off the school year with confidence thanks to the great team at Stock,” said Andrew Hilton, Transportation Manager, Calgary Catholic School District.“Through my interactions with Stock's team over the last few months, I witnessed the utmost level of professionalism, astuteness, and determination. It is evident to us that Stock's team holds their responsibility of getting students to and from school safely and reliably to a high regard, so we'd like to again thank them wholeheartedly for their services and dedication. We look forward to growing with Stock and continuing with our mutual goal of providing our community with service excellence.”-END-About Stock Transportation : For over 62 years, Stock Transportation has proudly been delivering safe, efficient, reliable student transportation services to passengers and procuring buses across Canada. Stock transports over 100,000 students daily, operates more than 3,000 school buses and employs 3,700 outstanding team members who provide exceptional service out of seven Customer Service Centres in both urban and rural areas throughout Ontario and Alberta.About CCSD : The Calgary Catholic School District (CCSD) is the largest Catholic school district in Alberta, proudly serving approximately 63,000 students in 118 schools located in Calgary, Airdrie, Cochrane, Chestermere and the Rocky View County. CCSD educates and empowers students from kindergarten to Grade 12 through its mission of Living and Learning in our Catholic Faith, so that students, centred in Christ, realize their full potential. For more information, please visit ab.

