Greensheen Paint Announces A Free Drop-Off Event For Unwanted Paint As Part Of A Recycling Program

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Got leftover paint cluttering up your garage? GreenSheen Paint, the leader in recycled-content latex paints, is hosting a FREE paint recycling event to help you declutter and protect the environment.When: Saturday, September 14th, from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM Where: Vista Grande Baptist Church (5680 Stetson Hills Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO 80917).This eco-friendly event is open to all Colorado Springs residents, businesses, Realtors, and contractors. It's a perfect opportunity to responsibly dispose of unwanted latex and oil-based paints, stains, and varnishes-from leftover DIY projects to forgotten contractor supplies.Why Recycle Paint?Improperly disposed paint can leak harmful chemicals into our waterways. GreenSheen Paint offers a sustainable solution. All collected paint will be recycled into their high-quality, eco-friendly latex paints, giving it a new life and reducing its environmental impact.What can be Recycled?.Latex and oil-based paints, stains, and varnishes (in original, leak-proof containers with labels intact).All sizes, from sample sizes to five-gallon containersWhat NOT to Bring?.Spray paints.Thinners.Other hazardous materialsSmooth Drop-Off with ReservationsFor a quick and easy experience, residents are encouraged to reserve their drop-off spot for FREE at:About GreenSheen PaintGreenSheen Paint offers top-of-the-line recycled-content latex paint at competitive prices. Their innovative technology guarantees a beautiful finish, long-lasting durability, and a commitment to sustainability. GreenSheen Paint has diverted over 50 million pounds of paint from landfills through their nationwide network of retailers and recycling facilities.Contact: Luke Peters GreenSheen Paint +1 815-409-6900

