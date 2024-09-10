Sleeper Joins Forces With Birches Health For Responsible Gaming Education Resources And Care

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LAS VEGAS, Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sleeper, an leader in fantasy sports, has formed a partnership with Birches Health, a behavioral healthcare company that specializes in the prevention and of problem gambling. Together, Sleeper and Birches are developing custom Responsible Gaming educational resources and creating streamlined care pathways for individuals facing related behavioral challenges. The partnership focuses on ensuring clinically validated treatment and resources are accessible to all. The announcement comes during Responsible Gaming Education Month, held every September to promote consumer education.



“This partnership with Birches Health highlights our commitment to providing effective support for any of our users who may need it,” said Matt Hagerty, Sleeper's Senior Legal Counsel.“The wellbeing of the Sleeper community will continue to be a priority as we grow into the future.”

“Sleeper's focus on ensuring access to resources and clinical treatment is a significant investment in player health,” said Elliott Rapaport, Founder of Birches Health.“Their commitment to a sustainable user experience in fantasy sports is crucial to a collaborative and vital ecosystem that securely and swiftly connects those in need with the proper resources.”

Sleeper is a fantasy sports app focused on bringing people together. Known for its free fantasy leagues (NFL, NBA, Premier League, etc.), Sleeper also offers a variety of other products to its millions of users, including DFS contests, free Pick'em/Survivor games, media content, score updates, and more, all connected through chat and other social features.

Birches Health is a modern digital healthcare company that offers clinician-led resources and care services for behavioral addictions, focusing primarily on gambling and gaming disorders. Deploying a three-tiered strategic approach centered on education, engagement and treatment, Birches Health provides free online learning modules, self-assessments, tools and educational content to help prevent problem gaming behaviors. Birches also offers personalized treatment plans crafted by licensed, specialized clinicians for individuals in need.

Founded in 2014, Sleeper's mission is to connect people over sports. The company has become the fastest organically growing fantasy sports platform in the world, while earning some of the highest levels of engagement per user in the industry. At Sleeper, it's not just about sports; it's about building personal connections and lasting memories.

Birches Health provides modern, clinician-led solutions for Responsible Gaming and Problem Gambling care covered by insurance. For more information, visit Birches Health at or email ... .