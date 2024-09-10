Surgical Lights Global Market 2024 To Reach $3.97 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 6.0%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The surgical lights market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $2.98 billion in 2023 to $3.15 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to investment, significant increase in surgical procedures, growing demand for advanced healthcare facilities, upsurge in surgical procedures to stoke demand, and expansion of the healthcare sector globally.

The surgical lights market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $3.97 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to rising number of hospitals, rising in the demand for surgical lights, increasing medical tourism, increasing number of technical advancements in surgical lights, and rising preference for energy-efficient lighting.

The rising number of hospitals is expected to propel the growth of the surgical lights market going forward. The rising number of hospitals is attributed to increasing healthcare demand, population growth, and advancements in medical technology. Surgical lights are indispensable tools in modern healthcare settings, contributing to improved surgical outcomes, reduced risks, and enhanced patient safety through better visibility and control during surgeries.

Key players in the surgical lights market include Koninklijke Philips N.V., Stryker Corporation, Olympus Corporation, Steris Plc, Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co. Ltd.

Major companies operating in the surgical lights market are focused on developing innovative products, such as flexible surgical lights, to enhance surgical precision and efficiency. Flexible surgical lights are lighting systems designed with versatility and maneuverability to meet the dynamic needs of modern operating rooms. These lights typically feature adjustable arms, joints, and heads that can be easily positioned and repositioned to illuminate different areas of the surgical field as needed during procedures.

1) By Type: Halogen, Light-Emitting Diode (LED) Lights

2) By Application: Cardiac Surgery, Gynecological Surgery, Neurosurgery, Ear, Nose, And Throat (ENT) Surgery, Other Applications

3) By End-User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Procedure Rooms, Other End-Users

North America was the largest region in the surgical lights market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the surgical lights market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Surgical lights are specialized lighting fixtures used in surgical rooms and operating theaters. They are designed to provide high-intensity, focused illumination crucial for surgeons and medical staff during surgical procedures. Surgical lights are adjustable in intensity and position to ensure optimal lighting conditions for different types of surgeries, reducing shadows and providing clear visibility of the surgical field.

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global surgical lights market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Surgical Lights Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on surgical lights market size, surgical lights market drivers and trends, surgical lights market major players, surgical lights competitors' revenues, surgical lights market positioning, and surgical lights market growth across geographies. The surgical lights market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

