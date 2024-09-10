Sesame Software Unveils Bold New Brand Identity And Website Redesign

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Today's changes, along with future enhancements, underscore commitment to delivering unmatched tools and support.

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sesame Software is excited to announce a major evolution in our brand identity. As part of our ongoing commitment to innovation and excellence, we have launched a newly redesigned website, updated our product names, and introduced a fresh new look.

After more than 20 years of delivering powerful solutions for data management, Sesame Software is stepping into a new chapter with a vibrant new visual identity. This includes an updated logo, refreshed color palette, and streamlined product names to better reflect the functionality and ease of use that our solutions offer. Notably, we are phasing out the "Relational Junction" name to streamline our offerings and enhance clarity of our product's functionality and future user's use cases.

"This

rebrand represents a significant milestone for Sesame Software," said Rick Banister, CEO and Founder of Sesame Software. "Our new look and updated product names are designed to make it easier for our clients to navigate and maximize the power of our solutions. While our appearance may have changed, our dedication to delivering exceptional data management tools and support remains as strong as ever. We are excited about this evolution and the future innovations we have in store."

The new website is now live and showcases our updated branding, providing a more intuitive and user-friendly experience. Despite these changes, Sesame Software remains committed to ensuring that our current customers experience no disruption. Your daily interactions with our services will remain seamless, with all enhancements aimed at improving overall usability.

While Sesame Software is thrilled with these changes, they're just the beginning. We're eagerly anticipating our next announcement, which will showcase exciting enhancements to our Salesforce backup and recovery solutions. These upgrades, including advanced metadata recovery features, will offer even more robust data protection and ensure your business stays resilient and prepared for any challenge. Stay tuned for future updates as we continue to strengthen and streamline your data management experience.

About Sesame Software

Sesame Software has been a leader in data management solutions for over 20 years, providing powerful tools and reliable support to help businesses move their data faster and more efficiently. Our innovative solutions are designed to meet the evolving needs of our clients and drive success in a data-driven world. In short, Sesame Software gives you the ability to take back control of your data.

For more information about our new brand identity and to explore our updated website, visit

or contact our team at +1 (408) 550-7999.

SOURCE Sesame Software

