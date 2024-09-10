Transmedia Group To Represent 'Witch Hunt News,' A Publication Dedicated To Shedding Light On Dark News To See If It's Really Journalism Or Witchcraft

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BOCA RATON, Fla., Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TransMedia Group

said it was retained by Witch Hunt News to take new strains of modern-day witch hunters out of presumably dark closets and into the open.

TransMedia said it will publicize what Witch Hunt News ascertains to be false and defamatory reporting about individuals and businesses including major figures such as former President who often uses the term "witch hunt" in describing his prosecutorial adversaries.

"Is Trump's right about being the target of a witch hunt or is there clear evidence stories about him are based on facts, is what Witch Hunt News intends to probe, and we intend to promote their findings," said TransMedia Group president Adrienne Mazzone.

Witch Hunt News is a publication dedicated to shedding light on dark corners in communications, including whether calling negative reporting a "witch hunt" is justified just because it's hurtful, tarnishes reputation or alleges criminal activity.



"The test is how appropriate, fair and accurate is the evidence supporting such a charge as corruption or dishonesty," said Mazzone.

Currently the publication is probing the veracity of 16 newspaper articles about Michael Mota, an entrepreneur in Rhode Island whose lawyer Peter Ticktin has filed a lawsuit charging most of the accounts were "false and defamatory."

"We intend to bring to media attention what Witch Hunt News not just believes, but has proof, are purposeful efforts by certain media to damage reputations with false and defamatory reporting or reckless disregard of facts," she said.

"It's time all corners of journalism play fair and concentrate on utmost accuracy when making charges that someone or some organization is operating unfairly or illegally," said Mazzone.

"If there's proof, we need to see it in the pudding, the reporting."



TransMedia Group

is a full-service, international public relations firm serving clients in a broad range of industries since 1981, receiving numerous awards and recognitions for its PR campaigns on behalf of some the largest corporations in the country.

Contact: Adrienne Mazzone, [email protected]

SOURCE TransMedia Group

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED