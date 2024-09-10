(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) [220+ Pages Latest Report] According to a research study published by Custom Market Insights, the demand analysis of Global Circular Market size & share revenue was valued at approximately USD 6.3 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 6.4 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach around USD 13.8 Billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 7.8% between 2024 and 2033. The key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are H&M, Zara, Gap Inc., Gucci, Nike, Adidas, Levi Strauss & Co., VF Corporation, Fast Retailing (Uniqlo), Prada, Burberry, Hermes, Ralph Lauren, PUMA, eBay, Lululemon, Eileen Fisher, Patagonia, Stella McCartney, Everlane, and others. Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled "Circular Fashion Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product Type (Apparel, Accessories, Footwear, Others), By Textile Source (Organic, Recycled, Reused, Natural Materials, Others), By Distribution Channel (Online, Offline, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033" in its research database. "According to the latest research study, the demand of global Circular Fashion Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 6.3 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 6.4 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 13.8 Billion by 2033, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 7.8% during the forecast period 2024 to 2033." Circular Fashion Market: Overview Circular fashion is a sustainable approach to the design, production, consumption, and disposal of clothing and accessories. It aims to create a closed-loop system where materials are continuously reused, recycled, or repurposed, minimizing waste and environmental impact throughout the entire lifecycle of fashion products. In the upcoming years, the market for circular fashion is expected to increase significantly. The younger generations prefer to purchase products from companies that use circular business strategies. The resale and rental marketplaces have become important venues for interacting with these moral consumers. Europe is the leader in circular fashion, with the U.K. and Germany leading the way in the adoption of rental and resale. However, given their enormous fashion marketplaces, China and the United States offer significant prospects. The restricted scope and accessibility of circular offerings in comparison to conventional retail behemoths is one constraint. Well-known companies are hesitantly joining the market since circular challenges the business paradigms of mass manufacturing and consumption. Today top businesses are incorporating circularity into every step of their supply chain by utilizing sustainable materials, renewable energy sources, effective procedures, and creative business concepts like reselling clothes. The growing demand for eco-friendly products is expected to fuel a strong expansion in the global sustainable fashion industry in the upcoming years. Request a Customized Copy of the Circular Fashion Market Report @ By product type, the apparel segment held the highest market share in 2023 and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period 2024-2033. The expanding demand for environmentally friendly clothing made of organic cotton, recycled polyester, and regenerated fibres. The clothing categories, from sporting and formal dress to daily wear, have seen a significant uptake of sustainable fashion. This market is expanding because more and more customers are looking for ethical and environmentally sustainable apparel solutions. By distribution channel, the online distribution segment held the highest market share in 2023 and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period 2024-2033. The online distribution channel segment is dominating the market considering the changing interests of consumers when it comes to buying, online retail is predicted to have a leading position in the global circular fashion market. By textile source, the organic fabrics segment held the highest market share in 2023 and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period 2024-2033. Many people are choosing environmentally friendly products that protect biodiversity and minimize pollution. North America led the Circular Fashion Market in 2023 with a market share of 40.00% and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period 2024-2033. The rise in ethical consumerism in North America is the primary driver of the market boom, with the US placing a special emphasis on sustainable practices in apparel, accessories, and footwear. H&M is a leading player in the circular fashion market. Sustainable collections by H&M use ethical production methods and environmentally beneficial materials. These lines provide customers with the ability to choose environmentally friendly products. Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2024 USD 6.4 Billion Projected Market Size in 2033 USD 13.8 Billion Market Size in 2023 USD 6.3 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 7.8% CAGR Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2033 Key Segment By Product Type, Textile Source, Distribution Channel and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

The driving forces, restraints, challenges, opportunities, and key trends have been explained in depth to depict an in-depth scenario of the market. Segment wise market size and market share during the forecast period are duly addressed to portray the probable picture of this Global Circular Fashion industry.

The competitive landscape includes key innovators, after market service providers, market giants as well as niche players are studied and analyzed extensively concerning their strengths, weaknesses as well as value addition prospects. In addition, this report covers key players profiling, market shares, mergers and acquisitions, consequent market fragmentation, new trends and dynamics in partnerships.

Circular Fashion Market: Regional Analysis

By Region, Circular Fashion Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East & Africa. North America led the Circular Fashion Market in 2023 with a market share of 39.1% and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period 2024-2033.

The circular fashion market in North America is rapidly gaining momentum, driven by growing consumer awareness of sustainability and environmental impact. Brands and retailers are increasingly adopting circular principles, which focus on reducing waste through recycling, upcycling, and creating durable, reusable products.

The market is supported by innovative business models such as rental services, resale platforms, and take-back programs that extend the life cycle of garments. Government policies and regulations are also encouraging sustainable practices. Tech advancements, such as blockchain for transparency and AI for optimizing supply chains, play a crucial role.

Key players like Patagonia, ThredUp, and Rent the Runway are leading the charge, setting examples for the industry. This shift towards circular fashion not only addresses ecological concerns but also opens up new economic opportunities, making it a significant trend in the North American fashion landscape.

Circular Fashion Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product Type (Apparel, Accessories, Footwear, Others), By Textile Source (Organic, Recycled, Reused, Natural Materials, Others), By Distribution Channel (Online, Offline, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033

List of the prominent players in the Circular Fashion Market :



H&M

Zara

Gap Inc.

Gucci

Nike

Adidas

Levi Strauss & Co.

VF Corporation

Fast Retailing (Uniqlo)

Prada

Burberry

Hermes

Ralph Lauren

PUMA

eBay

Lululemon

Eileen Fisher

Patagonia

Stella McCartney

Everlane Others

The Circular Fashion Market is segmented as follows:

By Product Type



Apparel

Accessories

Footwear Others

By Textile Source



Organic

Recycled

Reused

Natural Materials Others

By Distribution Channel



Online

Offline Others

Regional Coverage:

North America



U.S.

Canada

Mexico Rest of North America

Europe



Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific



China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa



Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America



Brazil

Argentina Rest of Latin America

