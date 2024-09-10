(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Track and Trace Solutions - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global for Track and Trace Solutions was estimated at US$5.6 Billion in 2023, and is projected to reach US$12.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.8% from 2023 to 2030.

Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Barcode Technology segment, which is expected to reach US$9.1 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 10.9%. The RFID Technology segment is also set to grow at 15.2% CAGR over the analysis period. Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $1.5 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 11.0% CAGR to reach $1.9 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific. Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Track and Trace Solutions Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030? Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects? Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as 2 Track Solutions, Acsis, Antares Vision S.P.A., and more. Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments. Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 226 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $5.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $12.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.8% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:

MARKET OVERVIEW



World Market Trajectories

Track and Trace Solutions - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E) Global Economic Update

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Advancements in RFID and Barcode Technologies

Growing Demand for Supply Chain Transparency

Impact of Counterfeit Prevention and Product Authentication

Technological Innovations in Data Analytics and IoT

Expansion of Pharmaceutical and Food Industries

Trends in Real-Time Tracking and Monitoring Solutions

Development of Blockchain-Based Track and Trace Systems Growth in E-Commerce and Online Retailing



