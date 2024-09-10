(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pyrethroids - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global for Pyrethroids was estimated at US$3.6 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$5.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Bifenthrin segment, which is expected to reach US$1.7 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 6%. The Cypermethrin segment is also set to grow at 5.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period. Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $968.6 Million in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 8.7% CAGR to reach $1.2 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific. Why You Should Buy This Report:

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $3.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $5.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.4% Regions Covered Global

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Pyrethroids - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E) Global Economic Update

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Rising Demand for Crop Protection Solutions Propels Market Growth

Increasing Use in Public Health and Mosquito Control Programs Expands Addressable Market Opportunity

Technological Advancements in Pyrethroid Formulations Strengthen Market Position

Surge in Demand for Pyrethroids in Household Insecticides Generates New Opportunities

Development of Long-Lasting and High-Effectiveness Pyrethroids Sustains Market Growth

Expanding Applications in Animal Health and Veterinary Products Throws Spotlight on Market Potential

Growth in Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Programs Spurs Demand for Pyrethroids

Rising Adoption in Agricultural and Horticultural Practices Propels Market Expansion

Surge in Demand for Pyrethroids in Stored Grain Protection Expands Market Horizons

Growing Awareness of the Benefits of Pyrethroids in Controlling Resistant Pests Drives Market Adoption Innovations in Delivery Systems and Formulations Generate New Market Opportunities

