New Tool Helps Alberta Communities Be Even More Prepared For Emergencies

- Scott Cameron, co-founder of EML Canada CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, September 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- It's more critical than ever for communities to be prepared for emergencies. And now a tool that provides instant access to businesses and resources who are ready to help when needed, is available in Alberta.Emergency Management Logistics Canada's EMLPlatform is now free of charge to all Alberta municipalities, First Nations and Metis communities, local businesses, and the community sector (i.e. churches, non-profit agencies, voluntary organizations, etc.). The platform houses up-to-date information on businesses and organizations that have identified themselves as available when a disaster strikes, and is easily accessed when communities need it most.“In disaster situations, it is critical for local emergency management organizations to have immediate access to current, relevant, and available products, services, supports, and amenities. This is why we started to bring them together, and now why we are on a mission to make this service free of charge for everyone participating,” says Scott Cameron, co-founder of EML Canada.Traditionally, as part of their emergency preparedness plans, emergency management organizations have manually created contact lists that are inevitably outdated when needed most and can be the most time-consuming part of managing through a disaster. It's critical that these resources get connected as quickly as possible. This platform allows that connection to happen more seamlessly.The EMLPlatform is a directory-based, online platform specifically designed to support emergency management. Businesses and community sector organizations build and maintain current contact information and highlight the products, services, supports, and amenities they have available for disaster response and recovery efforts. The system monitors updates and provides reminders to ensure that information is always current.According to Cameron, the platform is a better way for local communities to find and access products, services and supports that may be needed to address disaster response and recovery efforts.“Businesses and community agencies aren't necessarily connected into their local emergency management organizations in a meaningful way, so they miss out on opportunities to provide critical products, services and supports. This can result in delays and potential loss of time, infrastructure, and even lives.”Free access to the EML Platform is possible due in part to the financial contribution of the Canadian Red Cross. Canadian Red Cross is supporting local communities to enhance preparedness by helping to improve access to resources, products, and services across the province.To learn more, visit

