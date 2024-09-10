Immaculata University Enrollment And Diversity Climb To Record Highs Heading Into Fall 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Aerial photo of Immaculata University's Back Campus

Immaculata freshman enrollment increased 2% since last year & 37% since 2022-23, while transfer enrollment increased 28% since last year & 47% since 2022-23.

- Immaculata President Barbara LettiereMALVERN, PA, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Welcoming its largest class of new traditional undergraduate students in more than a decade, Immaculata University enrolled 275 first-time freshmen and 69 transfer students for the 2024-25 academic year. Freshman enrollment increased 2% since last year and 37% since 2022-23, while transfer enrollment increased 28% since last year and 47% since 2022-23.Immaculata graduate and adult professional programs are offered in two fall terms, so enrollment numbers will not be finalized until late October. However, applications to Immaculata's College of Graduate Studies and Research are up 10% compared to last fall. As of Sept. 5, the combined enrollment total of undergraduate and graduate students is 2,302 students, a 2% increase compared to early September 2023 enrollment totals.In addition to recognizing overall increases in enrollments, Immaculata welcomed its most diverse freshman class in history this year with 38% of incoming students coming from historically underrepresented populations.“Immaculata takes pride in creating a welcoming and inclusive place for all who choose to study here,” says Lynn S. Rothenhoefer, Immaculata director of diversity, equity, and inclusion.“Being an agent of change is a team effort. We are constantly learning so that we can ensure that we do better in creating a space where everyone feels empowered, heard and seen at IU through DEI-affiliated organizations, events and programming.”With the overall increase in Immaculata's student population, 559 students live on campus, which is the greatest number of residential students Immaculata has ever seen. Anticipating this enrollment growth for 2024-25, Immaculata boosted on-campus housing through a year-long expansion and renovation project beginning in 2023 that provided new dorm space for 27 additional students.“Great things are happening at Immaculata,” stated Immaculata President Barbara Lettiere.“Our growth in enrollments across all student populations illustrates our broad appeal. Not only do these number prove that prospective college students and their parents see the true value of Immaculata, they show that transferring college students looking for a better fit are finding a true home here.”About Immaculata UniversityImmaculata University is a comprehensive, co-ed institution of higher learning that has emphasized academic success, student outcomes and faith-based values for more than 100 years. Offering more than 75 in-demand undergraduate, graduate and certificate programs, Immaculata University provides an excellent education, personal support and meaningful career pathways to tomorrow's leaders who are focused on intellectual, personal, professional and spiritual growth. Immaculata's expansive suburban campus is located in renowned Chester County, Pennsylvania, 30 miles west of Philadelphia.

Lydia Szyjka

Immaculata University

+1 484-323-3973 ext. 3143

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.