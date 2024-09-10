Automotive Engineering Services Market Segments, Drivers, Restraints, And Trends For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Automotive Engineering Services Global Overview and Outlook 2024-2033

Automotive Engineering Services Market Overview and Outlook 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The automotive engineering services market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $242.52 billion in 2023 to $267.99 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.5%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to globalization of automotive industry, increased complexity of vehicle systems, emphasis on fuel efficiency and emissions reduction, growth in automotive electronics and software, demand for innovative vehicle designs and features.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Automotive Engineering Services Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The automotive engineering services market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $396.45 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to rise of electric and autonomous vehicles, accelerated adoption of connected car technologies, increasing focus on sustainability and green engineering, integration of advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), demand for personalized and user-centric automotive experiences.

Growth Driver Of The Automotive Engineering Services Market

The rising demand for emission-less transportation is expected to propel the growth of the automotive engineering services market. The usage of fossil fuels like diesel and gasoline releases greenhouse gases such as carbon dioxide, methane, hydrofluorocarbons, and nitrous oxide into the atmosphere, resulting in changes to the climate and thus increasing demand for emission-less transport mediums such as electric vehicles.

Which Market Players Are Steering The Automotive Engineering Services Market Growth?

Key players in the automotive engineering services market include Capgemini SE, IAV GmbH, Tech Mahindra Limited, AKKA Technologies Group, Bertrandt AG, Harman International Industries Inc.

What Are The Key Trends That Influence Automotive Engineering Services Market Share And Analysis?

Major companies operating in the automotive engineering services market are developing strategic partnerships. Strategic partnerships refer to a process in which companies leverage each other's strengths and resources to achieve mutual benefits and success.

How Is The Global Automotive Engineering Services Market Segmented?

1) By Vehicle Type: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles

2) By Service Type: Concept/Research, Designing, Prototyping, System Integration, Testing

3) By Location Type: On-Shore, Off-Shore

4) By Application: Electrical, Electronics and Body Controls, ADAS and Safety, Chassis, Connectivity Services, Powertrain and Exhaust, Interior, Exterior, and Body Engineering, Simulation

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Automotive Engineering Services Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the automotive engineering services market in 2023 regions covered in the automotive engineering services market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Automotive Engineering Services Market Definition

Automotive engineering services refer to design services that optimize the manufacturing process to improve the overall operational efficiency of the vehicle. Automotive engineering services offer advanced and innovative features in comfort, infotainment, and safety through the integration of advanced electronics into vehicles.

Automotive Engineering Services Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global automotive engineering services market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Automotive Engineering Services Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on automotive engineering services market size, automotive engineering services market drivers and trends, automotive engineering services market major players, automotive engineering services competitors' revenues, automotive engineering services market positioning, and automotive engineering services market growth across geographies. The automotive engineering services market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

