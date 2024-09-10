Vooglam Celebrates 7Th Anniversary With Special Promotions And Activities

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vooglam , a leader in stylish eyewear, is celebrating its 7th anniversary from September 10 to September 24, 2024. Over the past seven years, Vooglam has gained a loyal customer base through its distinctive designs and commitment to providing stylish, functional eyewear. This anniversary marks a significant milestone for the brand, and it will be celebrated with a range of exclusive promotions, activities, and events.

Anniversary Promotions

Vooglam Celebrates 7th Anniversary

To mark this milestone, Vooglam is rolling out a series of irresistible offers for customers, ensuring that everyone can join in on the celebration:



Free Shipping on Orders Over $59: Customers placing orders above $59 will enjoy free shipping.

Up to 90% Off: Exclusive discounts of up to 90% off on select frames, making it easier than ever to update your eyewear collection.

Buy One, Get the Second Frame for Free: A fantastic "Buy One, Get One" offer on frames, allowing customers to mix and match their favorite styles.

Exclusive Discounts on Orders:

Spend $70 and get $7 off.

Spend $90 and get $10 off.

Spend $150 and get $20 off. Exclusive New User Discount: First-time customers will receive a $10 off coupon applicable site-wide.

A highlight of the anniversary event is the Flash Sales , where select eyewear will be available for as low as $1. These special flash offers will be held throughout the celebration, providing customers with special deals on fashionable eyewear. All promotions are a reflection of

Vooglam's commitment to providing exceptional value and style to its global community of eyewear lovers.

Interactive Events and Fun Activities

Beyond the discounts, Vooglam is making its anniversary celebration interactive and fun. Customers can participate in the Anniversary Claw Machine, a thrilling online game where they have two chances to win exclusive prizes, including stylish canvas and pouch bags, with a 100% chance of winning each time.

On social media, Vooglam invites its community to participate in a birthday celebration by using the hashtag #HBDvooglam. By sharing their wishes in their stories and tagging Vooglam, participants will be entered into a giveaway, where seven winners will be selected from every 30 entries to receive a pouch bag. Additional social media events and giveaways will be announced during the anniversary period.

Looking Back at 7 Years of Vooglam

Reflecting on the brand's history, Vooglam's Director Alvin remarked, "This anniversary is a testament to the loyalty and support of our customers. We are proud of what we've achieved together over the past seven years and are excited for what the future holds. As we celebrate this milestone, we remain committed to offering stylish, high-quality eyewear."

Since its inception, Vooglam has focused on creating eyewear that balances fashion and functionality, with a wide variety of frames that cater to diverse styles and preferences. The brand's commitment to quality and customer service has helped it grow a strong, loyal customer base.

Join Vooglam's 7th Anniversary Celebration

Vooglam's 7th anniversary is more than just a celebration of its past achievements – it's an opportunity to look forward to the future of fashion and eyewear. From September 10 to September 24, customers can take advantage of special promotions, enjoy interactive activities, and connect with Vooglam through social media.

To learn more about the anniversary offers and events, visit Vooglam or follow Vooglam on social media for updates and announcements.

About Vooglam

Where eyewear becomes an expression of you. Explore our fashion-forward designs that empower self-expression and celebrate individuality, making every pair a statement piece.

SOURCE Vooglam