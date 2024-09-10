Cycle Clarity Selected As A Venture Atlanta 2024 Showcase Company

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Now in its 17th year, Venture Atlanta has helped to launch 843 companies and raise $7.7 billion in funding to date

- Dr. John Schnorr

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Cycle Clarity announced today that it has been chosen out of a record-breaking 630 applicants as one of the top companies in the Southeast to be showcased at Venture Atlanta 2024 to be held October 8-9 at The Woodruff Arts Center and Atlanta Symphony Hall. For 17 years, the annual conference has been selecting the most promising tech companies and bringing in the top investment firms from across the nation to hear them pitch. Venture Atlanta has helped launch 843 companies and raise $7.7 billion in funding to date, spinning out $17 billion in successful exits.

"As the founder of Cycle Clarity, I am thrilled to share our mission of expanding access to essential reproductive health care with more women than ever before. Presenting at Venture Atlanta 2024 is a tremendous opportunity to showcase our commitment and innovation, and to inspire collaboration that will drive meaningful change in women's health across the nation," said Dr. John Schnorr .

Our technology is developed by physicians for physicians. Inspiration for Cycle Clarity came to Cycle Clarity founder, Dr. John Schnorr, when he realized that the inefficiency, inaccuracy and lack of standardization of ovarian follicular ultrasound measurements could be solved with the latest advances in artificial intelligence image analysis benefiting both the patients and clinics.

Cycle Clarity's AI platform goes beyond just clinical efficiency through accurate prediction algorithms, and embryology workload balancing all starting from the individual follicle measurements.

Cycle Clarity is at the forefront of breaking down barriers to accessing fertility care through Cycle Clarity Connections , allowing patients to choose the best fertility specialist for them and receive a majority of their care in their hometown.

As in previous years, Venture Atlanta 2024 is anticipated to be a sold-out event, with over 1,500 entrepreneurs, founders, investors, and business leaders expected to be in attendance.

“If you're a startup looking for funding, Venture Atlanta is the clear place to be,” said Venture Atlanta CEO Allyson Eman.“And even if you're not fundraising, Venture Atlanta offers so much more, including the ability to connect with those who can further your success, from industry visionaries and top tech talent to potential mentors, partners, and customers. Whether you're looking to raise funds, get inspired, learn, or build relationships that can help you achieve more, you'll want to be there.”

Venture Atlanta boasts a roster of highly successful alumni, including Bark, CallRail, Car360, Clearleap, Flock Safety, Florence Healthcare, HealthSnap, ParkMobile, Rigor, Roadie, Salesloft, Stax, Terminus, and others.

To learn more about Cycle Clarity, visit . For additional information about Venture Atlanta, to register for the event, or to view the conference schedule, please visit .



About Venture Atlanta

Venture Atlanta, the Southeast's technology innovation event, is where the region's most promising tech companies meet the country's top-tier investors. As the Southeast's largest investor showcase helping launch 843 companies and raise $7.7 billion in funding to date, the event connects the region's top entrepreneurs with local and national investors and others in the technology ecosystem who can help them raise the capital they need to grow their businesses. The annual nonprofit event is a collaboration of the Atlanta CEO Council, Metro Atlanta Chamber, and the Technology Association of Georgia (TAG). For more information, visit . For updates, follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn, and visit our blog.



About Cycle Clarity

We are a team of physicians, embryologists, computer engineers, data scientists, ultrasonographers, image annotators and biostatisticians dedicated to improving the world of fertility treatment through the application of cognitive computing in healthcare.

# # #

Caroline Christopher

Cycle Clarity

+1 864-556-9796

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.