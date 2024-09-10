Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Treatment Market Growth Analysis With Investment Opportunities For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The systemic lupus erythematosus treatment market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $2.76 billion in 2023 to $3.06 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.7%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to advancements in biologics and targeted therapies, increased understanding of disease mechanisms, clinical trials and research initiatives, government initiatives for rare disease treatment, increased awareness and diagnosis of lupus.

The systemic lupus erythematosus treatment market is projected to grow strongly, reaching $4.66 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.1%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to emergence of biosimilars for lupus treatment, integration of digital health solutions, focus on complementary and alternative medicine, innovations in immunomodulatory therapies, patient advocacy and support organizations.

The rising number of autoimmune disorders is expected to propel the growth of the systemic lupus erythematosus treatment market going forward. An autoimmune disease refers to a condition in which a patient's immune system attacks his or her body. An autoimmune disease occurs when the immune system mistakes parts of the body as foreign. The body releases proteins called autoantibodies that attack healthy cells. Systemic lupus erythematosus refers to an autoimmune disease that causes the immune system to attack its tissues, causing widespread inflammation and tissue damage in the affected organs. It affects the joints, skin, brain, lungs, kidneys, and blood vessels.

Key players in the systemic lupus erythematosus treatment market include GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc., Pfizer Inc., Merck & Co Inc., Anthera Pharmaceuticals Inc., AstraZeneca PLC.

Major companies operating in the systemic lupus erythematosus treatment market are focusing on product approvals such as saphnelo to drive revenues in their market. Saphnelo (anifrolumab-fnia) is a prescription medicine used to treat adults with systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) ranging from moderate to severe who are also taking other lupus medications.

1) By Drug: Antimalarial Drugs, Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDS), Corticosteroids, Immunosuppressive Drugs

2) By Route Of Administration: Sub-Cutaneous, Oral, Intravenous

3) By Application: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Sales

North America was the largest region in the systemic lupus erythematosus treatment market in 2023. The regions covered in the systemic lupus erythematosus treatment market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Systemic lupus erythematosus refers to an autoimmune disease that causes the immune system to attack its own tissues, causing widespread inflammation and tissue damage in the affected organs. It affects the joints, skin, brain, lungs, kidneys, and blood vessels. It is the most common type of lupus and cannot be cured, but medical interventions and lifestyle changes can help control it. Treatment for systemic lupus erythematosus consists mostly of immunosuppressive drugs that inhibit the immune system's activity.

