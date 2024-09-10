Global Surgical Masks Market Overview And Statistics For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The surgical masks market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $4.25 billion in 2023 to $4.72 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.9%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to pandemic outbreaks, healthcare infrastructure development, occupational safety regulations, rising awareness of infection control, global travel and trade.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Surgical Masks Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The surgical masks market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $7.29 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.5%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to continued preparedness for health emergencies, long-term changes in healthcare practices, global vaccination campaigns, increased adoption in non-healthcare sectors, air quality concerns, international travel resumption.

Growth Driver of The Surgical Masks Market

The increase in the number of surgeries is expected to propel the growth of the surgical mask market going forward. Surgery refers to a medical procedure in which a doctor makes incisions into a patient's body to treat or remove diseased or damaged organs. It is the process of removing or fixing unhealthy tissues or organs to treat disease. Surgical masks are used in surgical operations to shield the doctor's face from the patient's sprays and splashes as well as to stop the spread of germs from the surgeon's mouth and nose into the patient's wounds.

Which Market Players Are Driving The Surgical Masks Market Growth?

Key players in the surgical masks market include 3M Company, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Medline Industries Inc., Ansell Healthcare Products LLC, O&M Halyard Inc., Cardinal Health Inc.

What Are The Key Trends That Influence Surgical Masks Market Share Analysis?

Major companies operating in the surgical mask market are focusing on transparent surgical mask plus with anti-fog technology for their expanding line of transparent masks. The transparent surgical mask plus with anti-fog technology is an innovative face covering designed for medical use, featuring a clear and fog-resistant material to facilitate effective communication while maintaining essential protection in healthcare settings.

How Is The Global Surgical Masks Market Segmented?

1) By Product Type: Basic Surgical Mask, Anti-Fog Foam Surgical Mask, Fluid Or Splash Resistant Surgical Mask, Other Products

2) By Material Type: Polypropylene (PP), Polyurethane, Polyester, Cotton

3) By Distribution Channel: Online, Offline

4) By End-Users: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical centers, Individuals, Other End-Users

Geographical Insights: Europe Leading The Surgical Masks Market

Europe was the largest region in the surgical masks market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the surgical masks market report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the surgical masks market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Surgical Masks Market Definition

A surgical mask refers to a disposable, loose-fitting product that forms a physical barrier between the wearer's lips and nose to avoid any potential pollutants. The primary functions of a surgical mask are to protect patients and healthcare professionals from individuals who may have respiratory illnesses.

Surgical Masks Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global surgical masks market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Surgical Masks Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on surgical masks market size, surgical masks market drivers and trends, surgical masks market major players, surgical masks competitors' revenues, surgical masks market positioning, and surgical masks market growth across geographies. The surgical masks market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

