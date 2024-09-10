DM Clinical Research Partners With Brain And Pain Care And Sleep Care Clinic For New Shreveport Site

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SHREVEPORT, La., Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DM Clinical Research, a prominent multi-therapeutic of clinical trial sites, is pleased to announce its newest partnership with Dr. Jai Munjampalli and Dr. Sara Samreena to establish an embedded clinical site in Shreveport, Louisiana. Dr. Munjampalli, a neurologist and

interventional pain management specialist, and Dr. Samreena, a family and sleep medicine physician, are husband and wife, and together they will bring their combined expertise to this new venture. This collaboration is part of DM Clinical Research's continuing efforts to advance medical research and offer more opportunities for patients to participate in cutting-edge clinical trials.

Dr. Munjampalli's practice, Brain and Pain Care, along with Dr. Samreena's Sleep Care Clinic, which operates within the same facility, will now house an embedded clinical research site, expanding the reach of DM Clinical Research in the region. The site will focus on a variety of research areas such as neurology, pain management, and sleep reflecting the couple's combined expertise and years of experience in these fields.

"We are excited to partner with Dr. Munjampalli and Dr. Samreena, whose dedication to patient care and medical research aligns perfectly with our mission," said Mohammad Millwala, CEO of DM Clinical Research. "By embedding our research capabilities within their practices, we can provide patients in Shreveport and the surrounding areas with greater access to clinical trials and contribute to the development of innovative treatments that address a wide range of medical conditions."

Dr. Munjampalli, originally from Hyderabad, India, brings 13 years of clinical research experience and 7 years as a practicing physician to the partnership. After earning his medical degree from Guntur Medical College, he moved to the United States in 2008, where he pursued medical training, including a residency in Neurology at LSU Health Sciences Center in Shreveport and a fellowship in Interventional Pain Management at the University of South Florida in Tampa. His clinical expertise includes the management of conditions such as cervicogenic headaches, migraines, chronic headaches, neuropathic pain, arthritic pain, and cancer-related pain.

Dr. Samreena, a family medicine physician with double board certification in sleep medicine, has been practicing for 9 years. She received her medical education from Spartan Health Sciences University in St. Lucia. Dr. Samreena has extensive experience in outpatient sleep medicine, with a strong background in managing various sleep disorders, including severe insomnia, sleep apnea, and thyroid-related sleep dysfunction.

"I couldn't be more excited to partner with DM Clinical Research," said Dr. Jai Munjampalli. "Clinical trials are an important care option for patients in my practice as well as all of Shreveport. We are thrilled to be a part of the DM team."

With this new embedded site in Shreveport, DM Clinical Research continues to build a strong network of research sites nationwide, enhancing its ability to offer diverse and inclusive clinical trials. The company is committed to bringing innovative therapies to market and improving patient outcomes through its growing presence in communities nationwide.

About DM Clinical Research

DM Clinical Research is an integrated multi-therapeutic national network of clinical trial sites headquartered in Houston, Texas. Founded in 2006, the company includes 24 dedicated research centers and physician practice embedded sites, servicing a range of therapeutic areas across the nation. DM Clinical Research received the 2023 Best Clinical Trial Network Vaccine Industry Excellence Award and the Society for Clinical Research Sites 2022 Excellence in Patient Centricity Award. Through its partnerships with prominent global pharmaceutical sponsors, DM Clinical Research brings opportunities to the community to participate in cutting-edge research, under the careful medical supervision of qualified physicians and professionals. For more information, please visit dmclinical or call (281) 517-0550.

