NABP Announces Walgreens Joining Pulse Platform

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MOUNT PROSPECT, Ill., Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Walgreens has joined Pulse by NABPTM, the new digital from National Association of Boards of Pharmacy® (NABP®) that will bring visibility to the drug and protect patients from counterfeit or substandard prescription medications. Walgreens will use Pulse to assist with Drug Chain Security Act (DSCSA) compliance and to help ensure its prescription suppliers are appropriately licensed.

DSCSA is a law that was enacted in 2013 to improve the safety of the pharmaceutical supply chain and to help prevent harmful drugs from entering the market. The law requires all members of the pharmaceutical supply chain to ensure they are doing business with trading partners that are authorized in accordance with federal law.

Pulse will help ensure that only legitimate and authorized trading partners can provide medications to Walgreens' patients.

"Walgreens is committed to protecting the health and safety of our patients," said John Colaizzi, PharmD, FNJPhA, vice president of pharmacy practice at Walgreens. "Joining Pulse will be an additional DSCSA compliance tool that will help Walgreens ensure that the medications our patients take are legitimate."

"We are pleased to welcome Walgreens to Pulse," said Lemrey "Al" Carter, PharmD, MS, RPh, executive director/secretary of NABP. "Walgreens' participation in Pulse will help to strengthen the security of the pharmaceutical supply chain and help protect Walgreens' patients."

NABP is rolling out the Pulse platform to certain users in the supply chain. After this initial onboarding, NABP will provide free registration on the Pulse platform for any member of the prescription drug supply chain to facilitate interoperability, as required by DSCSA.

Learn more about Pulse and DSCSA compliance at .

