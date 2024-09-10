Twice As Nice: Fast Company Again Names DPR Construction A Best Workplace For Innovators

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) For the second year in a row, DPR recognized for its efforts to increase efficiency in and encouraging and developing innovation at all levels

DPR Construction , a leading technical builder that exists to build great things, was selected by Fast Company

as a Best Workplace for Innovators

for the second year in a row. The 6th annual list honors organizations and businesses that demonstrate an inspiring commitment to encourage and develop innovation at all levels.

"We're constantly looking for ways to help our customers achieve their goals with greater speed and predictability," said DPR Construction CEO and Leadership Team member George Pfeffer. "By encouraging ideas from all corners of our organization, we're accelerating innovation in areas proven to make a difference in project delivery, like virtual design, prefabrication and self-perform work. We're confident these investments are advancing the way our industry builds and this recognition reinforces we are on the right track."

DPR's recognition reflects its commitment to changing the construction industry. Last year, the company spent $2.7 million specifically in support of innovation, bringing its total since 2011 to $18.6 million. Combined with venture investments since 2016 and specific research & development since 2021, DPR's total investment to date stands at $58 million.

Every quarter, DPR's innovation team engages with approximately 30-40 startups and helps launch more than 50 pilot efforts per year. Additionally, the company engages dozens of startups a year via its venture capital arm, WND Ventures , which has invested nearly $9.6 million separately into 12 startups and two investment funds since 2015. Furthermore, three ideas incubated through WND have spun out companies of their own, one of which was acquired by Autodesk . Since DPR knows many of the best ideas are born in the field, the company has a formal R&D program for employees who have new ideas, some of which ultimately turn into commercially developed products. In fact, DPR holds 18 patents at various stages, each of which names the employee(s) that came up with the ideas.

The Fast Company list ranks 100 winners from a variety of industries, including entertainment, biotech, consumer packaged goods, marketing, education, healthcare, and more. To earn Best Workplaces for Innovators recognition, winners completed an application that addressed questions about projects, investment, companywide programs, and workplace culture.

About DPR Construction

DPR Construction is a forward-thinking, self-performing general contractor and construction manager specializing in technically complex and sustainable projects for the advanced technology, life sciences, healthcare, higher education and commercial markets. DPR's portfolio of work ranges from large-scale new construction to small tenant improvements and special projects. Founded in 1990, DPR is a great story of entrepreneurial success as a private, employee-owned company that has grown to a multi-billion-dollar organization with offices around the world. The company is strategically focused on delivering more predictable outcomes through applications of virtual design & construction, prefabrication, its team of self-perform craft, and leveraging data to learn and improve from. DPR consistently ranks among the top building contractors and employs approximately 11,000 professionals across its family of companies. For more information, visit .

