Texas Children's is pleased to announce that Dr. Simon Kelley has been named Chief of Orthopedic Surgery and Sports at Texas Children's Hospital and Professor of Orthopedic Surgery at Baylor College of Medicine.

Before joining Texas Children's, Dr. Kelley was an associate professor of Orthopedics at the University of Toronto and held numerous leadership roles at The Hospital for Sick Children (SickKids), including Associate Chief of Perioperative Services for Clinical Operations and Orthopedic Fellowship Program Director.

Dr. Simon Kelley Announced as Chief of Orthopedic Surgery and Sports Medicine at Texas Children's Hospital

"I am so honored to join the outstanding team at Texas Children's Hospital," said Kelley. "As one of the best orthopedic and sports medicine centers in the nation, Texas Children's is leading the way both in the U.S. and internationally. The team at Texas Children's are experts in their field who are tirelessly pursuing cutting-edge breakthroughs in orthopedic care."

The Texas Children's Orthopedics and Sports Medicine programs care for infants, children, teens and young adults treating everything from minor fractures and sports injuries to complex disorders and congenital conditions. As a member of the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee National Medical Network, Texas Children's Hospital also provides care to some of the most elite athletes in the world. With more than 30 pediatric orthopedic surgeons and advanced practice providers, it offers the highest level of individualized patient care, has a dominant presence in the southeastern United States and has a well-established international patient program.

"I am exceptionally pleased that Dr. Kelley will be joining Texas Children's Hospital," said Dr. Larry H. Hollier, Jr, Surgeon-in-Chief and Chair of Surgery at Texas Children's and Professor of Plastic Surgery, Orthopedic Surgery and Pediatrics at Baylor College of Medicine. "He is internationally known for his expertise in pediatric hip diseases, limb lengthening and reconstruction, and has developed several innovative programs to care for children from birth through childhood and adolescence. Dr. Kelley will help us remain at the forefront of delivering personalized, high-quality, family-centered care to children with complex orthopedic diagnoses."



Dr. Kelley brings over 15 years of experience as a pediatric orthopedist. He earned his undergraduate medical degree from the University of Birmingham, U.K. and completed his surgical residency training in Bristol, U.K. He completed his fellowships at The Royal Children's Hospital in Melbourne, Australia and was awarded the first Trans-Canada pediatric orthopedic fellowship at SickKids in Toronto; Shriner's Hospital for Children in Montreal, Quebec and BC Children's Hospital in Vancouver, British Columbia. He completed a PhD in developmental and stem cell research at the University of Toronto following his clinical fellowships.

Dr. Kelley's clinical research program is focused on optimizing the diagnosis, imaging and treatment of hip dysplasia in newborns and children. He has created safe, effective, evidence-based management pathways to help standardize the education and management of this condition globally. Dr. Kelley is recognized internationally for excellence in clinical service, teaching and research.

Texas Children's Hospital was recently ranked eighth in the nation for Orthopedics by U.S. News and World Report for the second year in a row.

ABOUT TEXAS CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL



Texas Children's, a nonprofit health care organization, is committed to creating a healthier future for children and women throughout the global community by leading in patient care, education and research.

Consistently ranked as the best children's hospital in Texas and among the top in the nation, Texas Children's has garnered widespread recognition for its expertise and breakthroughs in pediatric and women's health. The system includes the Texas Children's Duncan NRI; the Feigin Tower for pediatric research; Texas Children's Pavilion for Women, a comprehensive obstetrics/gynecology facility focusing on high-risk births; Texas Children's Hospital West Campus, a community hospital in suburban West Houston; and Texas Children's Hospital The Woodlands, the first hospital devoted to children's care for communities north of Houston. The organization also created Texas Children's Health Plan, the nation's first HMO for children; Texas Children's Pediatrics, the largest pediatric primary care network in the country; Texas Children's Urgent Care clinics that specialize in after-hours care tailored specifically for children; and a global health program that s channeling care to children and women all over the world. Texas Children's Hospital is affiliated with Baylor College of Medicine.

