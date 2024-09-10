Electric Vehicle Charging Incentives Available For Some N.J. Residents

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) JCP&L incentives help offset costs of preparations for charger installation

HOLMDEL, N.J., Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jersey Central Power & Light (JCP&L), a subsidiary of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE ), has relaunched its EV Driven residential electric vehicle charging incentives after maxing out customer participation in 2023. The incentives cover the cost of preparation work that customers are required to complete before an EV charger can be installed.

JCP&L's EV Driven is a four-year program, approved by the

New Jersey Board of Public Utilities (BPU) in 2022, to provide incentives for electric vehicle charging infrastructure across the company's service area. This program was implemented to help benefit the state's environment by reducing auto emissions.

The residential incentive portion of JCP&L's $39.8 million EV Driven program closed in September 2023, just 14 months after the program opened in July 2022, after all available incentives were awarded. The program's reopening comes after the BPU recently authorized reallocating $4.1 million from non-residential portions of the EV Driven program.

Doug Mokoid, FirstEnergy's President, New Jersey: "New Jersey is a top-five state nationally for electric vehicle sales, and we are excited to make it easier for JCP&L customers to prepare their properties for at-home EV charging. The success of the initial round of incentives shows just how valuable these are for our customers."

JCP&L customers may be eligible for up to $7,000 in incentives to prepare their property for EV charger installation, including:



Up to $1,500 for customer electrical upgrades required to install a qualified Level Two electric vehicle charger. Up to $5,500 in utility upgrades, such as new poles, transformers and service wires, necessary to support the chargers.

Beyond the incentives for preparation work, additional bill credit incentives are available to encourage off-peak-hours charging.

Customers can find more information about the program and apply for incentives at jcp-l/evdriven .

Electric vehicles offer a clean, efficient alternative to gasoline-powered vehicles, averaging as low as one-third the cost-per-mile of gasoline. Depending on the battery capacity, EV driving range can vary from about 80 miles up to 280 miles. New Jersey's Energy Master Plan calls for an increase in electric vehicle adoption to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. According to the U.S. Department of Energy, the transportation sector is the largest source of greenhouse gas emissions in the state, accounting for 46% of the state's net emissions.

JCP&L serves 1.1 million customers in the counties of Burlington, Essex, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Somerset, Sussex, Union and Warren. Follow JCP&L on X, formerly known as Twitter, @JCP_L , on Facebook at facebook/JCPandL

or online at jcp-l .

FirstEnergy is dedicated to integrity, safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate approximately 24,000 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Follow FirstEnergy on X

@FirstEnergyCorp

or online at firstenergycorp .

