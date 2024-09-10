Konica Minolta Appoints Jordan Liebman As Senior Vice President Of Marketing And Communications

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions (Canada) Ltd. (Konica Minolta) today announced the appointment of Jordan Liebman as Senior Vice President of Marketing and Communications. With more than two decades of visionary leadership, Liebman brings a wealth of experience in building world-class brands, leveraging his expertise in global brand strategy, performance marketing, product development, demand generation and corporate communications.



In his new role, Liebman will oversee Konica Minolta's award-winning marketing and communications team. He will spearhead efforts to accelerate revenue growth, enhance brand visibility, strengthen the company's industry reputation and lead digital transformation initiatives that position the company for sustained success and growth.

“We are thrilled to welcome Jordan to our leadership team and are confident that he will deliver exceptional value and unparalleled experiences to our customers,” said Sam Errigo, President and CEO, Konica Minolta.“His extensive marketing expertise across key disciplines will set us apart in the market, highlighting our products and solutions, propelling Konica Minolta into a bold new chapter of success.”

“I'm honoured to join Konica Minolta and lead such a talented team of dedicated innovators,” said Liebman.“With Konica Minolta's strong legacy and pioneering spirit, we have a unique opportunity to achieve meaningful growth and push the boundaries of what's possible. I look forward to developing and executing forward-thinking strategies that will shape the future of our organization, further securing our position as a trusted leader in the marketplace.”

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta's journey started 150 years ago, with a vision to see and do things differently. We innovate for the good of society and the world. The same purpose that kept us moving then, keeps us moving now. Konica Minolta Business Solutions (Canada) Ltd. is reshaping and revolutionizing the workplace to achieve true connectivity through the Intelligent Connected Workplace portfolio. Its business technology offerings include IT Services, intelligent information

management, video security solutions and managed print services, as well as office technology and industrial and commercial print solutions. Through its ongoing work, the company is fortunate to be continuously recognized for its products and services. This includes, but is not limited to being included on CRN's MSP 500 list numerous times; named a finalist in the IT Software Category by The World Technology Awards; recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys and presented with Keypoint Intelligence's BLI 2021 A3 Line of The Year and BLI 2021-2023 Most Colour Consistent A3 Brand Awards for its bizhub i-Series .

For more information, please visit Konica Minolta online and follow its accounts on LinkedIn , YouTube , Facebook , Twitter (@KonicaMinoltaCA) , and Instagram !

Konica Minolta Contact

Konica Minolta Media Relations – Canada

Marketing Department, Konica Minolta Business Solutions (Canada) Ltd.

...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at